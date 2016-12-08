Matt Pentz checks in from Toronto, while Geoff Baker speaks with Toronto mayor John Tory — including his bet with Seattle mayor Ed Murray.

Today’s episode has Seattle Times reporter Geoff Baker and soccer writer Matt Pentz recapping a busy day in Toronto that saw the Sounders and Seattle FC meet with the Canadian and American media in Toronto.

Pentz was on-hand in Toronto and offers observations about how both teams are approaching Saturday’s championship game. Included in the podcast are interview clips featuring Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer, star rookie Jordan Morris and Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney about what to expect on Saturday.

As well, some insights from the chief operations officer of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, owner of Toronto FC, about the spending spree that franchise went on to get to that point. Finally, Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks with Baker about how his city’s unique ethnic makeup has played a role in the weeklong buzz leading into the game.

Tory also shares some details about a bet he’s made with Seattle Mayor Ed Murray – involving beer and coffee.

