The Sonics reached the NBA Finals in 1977-78 after hiring Lenny Wilkens midseason and won the title the next season. The Sounders are in their first MLS Cup after hiring Brian Schmetzer midway through this season.

Lenny Wilkens, now 79 but forever a Seattle legend, has admired from afar the job Brian Schmetzer has done since taking over the Sounders.

“Listen, you have to give the guy credit,’’ Wilkens said. “You come in and take advantage of the situation. Obviously, he knows the game. He has utilized his personnel extremely well.”

It’s no wonder that Wilkens is paying attention, beyond the fact his daughter and her husband are Sounders season-ticket holders and rabid fans.

Five great moments in replacement coach/manager history: 1. Michigan basketball coach Bill Frieder took the Arizona State job two days before his Wolverines were to open the NCAA tournament. Frieder assured athletic director Bo Schembechler that he will coach them in the tourney. “The hell you will!” Schembechler replied, before uttering his famous words: “A Michigan man is going to coach Michigan.” That man was longtime assistant Steve Fisher, elevated to his first head-coaching job. Under Fisher, the Wolverines won six straight, including an 80-79 overtime victory over Seton Hall in the championship game. 2. Tyronn Lue, passed over as Cavaliers coach when they hired David Blatt, got the job this past January when Blatt was fired. Under Lue, the Cavs soared into the playoffs, where he became the first coach in NBA history to win his first 10 postseason games. They continued their rampage all the way to the NBA championship, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors to provide the city of Cleveland’s first pro title in 52 years. 3. Billy Martin, as he was wont to do, self-destructed in the middle of the 1978 season, getting fired on July 23 after declaring of his owner, George Steinbrenner, and his star player, Reggie Jackson: “The two deserve each other. One’s a born liar; the other’s convicted.” Steinbrenner, who had pleaded guilty to two charges of illegal campaign contributions to Richard Nixon, canned Martin and replaced him with Bob Lemon. The Red Sox had been running away with the division, but the Yankees went 48-20 (.706) under Lemon, beat the Red Sox in a playoff game on Bucky Dent’s legendary home run, and went on to beat the Dodgers in the World Series. 4. When Steve Kerr was unable to assume his coaching duties with the Golden State Warriors last season because of an ailing back, his top assistant, Luke Walton, was appointed interim head coach. Walton got off to an astounding 24-0 start, best in NBA history, and Golden State was 39-4 under Walton when Kerr finally returned to full-time duties. Kerr was named NBA Coach of the Year even though Walton – who finished ninth — actually coached more games than him. Walton was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers to be their head coach after the season. 5. Galen Hall took over as Florida Gators football coach in 1984 when Charley Pell was fired after three games because of NCAA violations. The Gators had a win, a loss and a tie under Pell, but they caught fire when Hall, an assistant, was elevated. They won all eight games to finish ranked third in the nation by Associated Press, though the school was prohibited from playing in a bowl game.

Let’s see if this scenario rings a bell: Struggling team whacks its coach in midseason and elevates someone already heavily involved with the ballclub. New coach helps ease the tension, his message resonates, and the team launches an improbable surge that takes them all the way to the championship round.

Yes, that’s the Sounders under Schmetzer, who replaced Sigi Schmid on July 26 when they were buried deep in the Western Conference standings at 6-12-2, and has guided Seattle to Saturday’s MLS Cup finals in Toronto.

That poignant story line, in which a midseason coaching change spawned a nearly miraculous turnaround, has played out a surprising number of times, in a variety of sports, throughout history. But none more miraculous, or locally meaningful, than Wilkens’ rehab job with the 1977-78 Seattle SuperSonics.

Under coach Bob Hopkins, the Sonics started out 5-17, beset by internal dissent, and were hemorrhaging fans. On Nov. 30, Hopkins was fired and replaced by Wilkens, a former star player with the Sonics who was serving as their director of player personnel.

What happened next is the stuff of Seattle legend, of course. Under Wilkens, the Sonics went 42-18 to sneak into the playoffs, where they dispatched the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Nuggets before falling in seven games to the Washington Bullets in the NBA Finals. The next year, Wilkens and the Sonics – beloved forever after — would reverse that result, beating the Bullets in five games for the title.

Wilkens recalls that the key for him was open communication of the drastic moves he was about to make. Hopkins had been starting Paul Silas, Bruce Seals, Mike Green, Slick Watts and Freddy Brown. Wilkens eventually traded Green and Watts, and had Silas and Brown come off the bench. He put out an entirely different starting lineup: Jack Sikma and Johnny Johnson at forward, Marvin Webster at center, and Gus Williams and Dennis Johnson at guard. It clicked from the start.

“You talk to the players, tell them what you want to accomplish, and that you’re there to help everyone, but you want to take advantage of the talent you have,’’ Wilkens said. “You want them to trust you, to give you time to work through it and put this together, and then judge.

“A lot of times, players aren’t really sure. Sometimes, they hope a change will make a difference. Once they see it’s working, everyone seems to jump on board. It creates momentum, creates confidence, and all of a sudden it transfers onto the field.”

That certainly sounds a lot like the Sounders, though without the dramatic personnel moves that Wilkens orchestrated. In fact, the most amazing aspect of the transformation under Schmetzer is what he didn’t do.

“Brian didn’t come in and bring a whole new staff in,’’ said Brad Evans. “He didn’t come in and change our training regimen, the timing of training, the training staff. He didn’t change the system.”

But what he did do was clarify players’ roles, and, in the words of Herculez Gomez, “really put the onus on the team and the players for it to be theirs.”

Perhaps a subtle change, but it hit home, and fortuitously, reinforcements arrived at the same time in the form of newcomer Nicolas Lodeiro and a healthy Roman Torres. Wins followed, confidence surged, and they were able to withstand the loss of superstar Clint Dempsey.

“It’s literally the sum of all parts coming together that really did it for us,’’ said Gomez.

Sometimes, it boils down to this: A new voice is needed. In the Sonics’ case, a Washington Post article summed up the change nicely: “The Sonics were a tense and bickering team under Hopkins. Under Wilkens they are loose and happy.”

They said much the same thing about the Florida Marlins in 2003, when 72-year-old Jack McKeon replaced the fired Jeff Torborg on May 11, and went 75-49 the rest of the way to earn a wild-card playoff berth that the Marlins parlayed into a World Series championship. That description certainly applies to the 1981-82 Los Angeles Lakers, who were so distressed by coach Paul Westhead – who himself had won a title just two years earlier as a replacement coach – that Magic Johnson supposedly demanded his firing, or he wanted out. Under Pat Riley, elevated from assistant coach, the Lakers won the championship.

Wilkens recalls flying to Kansas City to take over the Sonics after Hopkins’ firing and winning that game. Afterward, he sat down with the players and discussed the changes he wanted to implement. They won the next game in Boston, launching a stretch in which they won 11 of 12 games and 17 of 20. The rest is Seattle history.

“I changed a couple of things, simplified a couple of things,’’ Wilkens said. “They needed to hear a voice that was confident in them, that believed in them.”

As Wilkens showed, and Schmetzer has re-proven, sometimes a new coach is ready to come in and take advantage of the situation.