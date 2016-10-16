Both Seattle and RSL will play for their postseason lives, with the hosts needing a win and the latter a draw to ensure postseason qualification.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Major League Soccer regular-season finale between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field will be shown on ESPN as the headliner of the league’s “Decision Day” coverage.

ESPN2 will provide whip-around coverage of the league’s 10 simultaneous kickoffs, while FC Dallas can clinch the Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champions against the Galaxy on Fox Sports 1. The Timbers-Whitecaps Cascadia climax will be shown both on ROOT Sports NW and Canada’s TSN1.

Below is next Sunday’s MLS broadcast schedule in full:

Decision Day – October 23, 2016 – Schedule:

“MLS Matchday Live – Decision Day” 12-3 p.m. PST MLS Facebook, YouTube, ESPN3, FoxSportsGo, TSNGO, skysports.com, Sky Sports Facebook page, Sky Sports App,FOX Sports Africa Facebook page
“MLS Decision Day Whiparound” 1-4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire 1 p.m. TSN4, RDS2, CSN-Chicago
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers 1 p.m. TSN1, ROOT Sports NW
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas 1 p.m. FS1, FOX Deportes
Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United 1 p.m. WRDQ-27 Orlando, WJLA (ABC7) Washington
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes 1 p.m. KMCI-38/SKCTV, CSN-California
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC 1 p.m. YES Network, TWC-Ohio, CW Columbus
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo 1 p.m. Altitude, ROOT Sports SW
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls 1 p.m. TCN Philadelphia, MSG
New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact 1 p.m. CSN-New England, TVA Sports

Matt Pentz: 206-464-3184 or mpentz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mattpentz.