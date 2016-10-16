Both Seattle and RSL will play for their postseason lives, with the hosts needing a win and the latter a draw to ensure postseason qualification.

The Major League Soccer regular-season finale between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field will be shown on ESPN as the headliner of the league’s “Decision Day” coverage.

ESPN2 will provide whip-around coverage of the league’s 10 simultaneous kickoffs, while FC Dallas can clinch the Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champions against the Galaxy on Fox Sports 1. The Timbers-Whitecaps Cascadia climax will be shown both on ROOT Sports NW and Canada’s TSN1.

Below is next Sunday’s MLS broadcast schedule in full:

Decision Day – October 23, 2016 – Schedule: