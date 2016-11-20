In the gate-driven MLS, lacking the billion-dollar local TV deals fueling other sports, any home playoff dates are a welcome bottom-line addition. But Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer says reaching the final will mean more than extra dollars.

Inside sports business

Sounders FC on Tuesday will begin the first leg of a journey to reach that championship realm missing from an otherwise stellar business résumé.

Over an eight-year period, the Major League Soccer version of the Sounders has won four U.S. Open tournaments, a Supporters’ Shield for the best regular-season record and untold business accolades for building a grass-roots support base. But they have never made the MLS Cup final, something that could change after two upcoming Western Conference final games against Colorado.

In the gate-driven MLS, lacking the billion-dollar local TV deals fueling other sports, any home playoff dates are a welcome bottom-line addition. But Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer says reaching the final — and perhaps even hosting it — will mean more than extra dollars: It will further a fan-oriented future business plan the team articulated at its Alliance Annual Business Meeting two weeks ago.

“Sure, we’ll sell a few more tickets and maybe we’ll sell a sponsorship and TV ratings will be good,’’ Hanauer said. “But…as corny as it sounds, for me, getting to a championship, winning a championship, is all about giving back to our fans and our community. Creating moments and memories and also, emotion. And hopefully, unifying a community.’’

Most professional teams utter sweet phrases like that while counting their piles of loot, win or lose. But with the Sounders — valued at $285 million by Forbes compared with an initial $30 million franchise fee — their financial success is largely attributable to a well-documented, organic connection with fans.

You don’t see chanting New York Yankees fans marching through the streets to the ballpark. The Dallas Cowboys don’t allow fans to vote on the general-manager status of Jerry Jones every four years.

But they do here, where an early pact between team and fan base saw the Sounders promise their supporters a voice. And those fans repaid the Sounders by making them the top-drawing MLS team — a team now admittedly at a crossroads.

You can’t forever be the darling startup company; the underdog everybody cheers for, win or lose. At some point, you go from rookie franchise to veteran. Scrutiny over personnel moves intensifies. And making it to a championship game becomes expected.

Nobody talks about the Seahawks the way they do the Sounders. If the Seahawks botch a third-quarter play that loses a game, fans and media dissect it for days. When the Mariners fail to reach the playoffs, they hear all about that above any compliments about their business acumen or in-stadium promotions.

That’s both the dream and the curse of any professional team “making it” into mainstream consciousness. You want to be taken seriously enough to hear your team discussed at random. But for the Sounders, venturing into that Seahawks and Mariners level of mainstream acceptance means they won’t always first be described as a beloved business success story with links to a Hollywood comedian in bowling shirts and thick glasses.

No, they’ll be discussed like any other mainstream team.

Folks will argue about whether they needed to fire the coach. Or get rid of the longtime play-by-play announcer. They’ll question all player trades, or late-game substitutions.

And, they will wonder when the heck they’ll see a championship.

Hanauer has increasingly heard such talk. He agrees the Sounders have evolved beyond startup status, which is partly what prompted him to articulate the franchise’s 10-year future vision — tied to the United States possibly hosting the 2026 World Cup — at that annual meeting two weeks ago.

It was a reaffirmation of that loyalty pact with fans from back in 2009. But Hanauer admits the team never truly articulated that vision before.

“We were more focused on the transactional nature of the business,’’ he said. “We were a startup. And now, we’re stable. Honestly, the first five years, I woke up every night wondering ‘Is it all going to come to a crashing halt? Is this a flash in the pan?’ ’’

The Sounders now know they’re sticking around.

But the kiss of death for any team graduating from upstart to established is the appearance of taking fans for granted. And the Sounders are telling fans this isn’t the case.

That’s why they restated their loyalty at their annual meeting. Hanauer told fans the Sounders were recommitting to “values” of collaboration, innovation and ambition. He wants the team to remain viewed as a “spunky, out-of-the-box’’ organization despite its maturing status as an elite MLS cornerstone.

But the other way — the easier way — to show fans you care? Win a championship.

Winning replaces lingering doubts with instant glory.

No team wins it all every year. But if they get to and win an MLS Cup final, the Sounders will buy time to implement any business vision they want.

For Hanauer, his involves “inching up’’ from about 43,000 fans per game – and a season-ticket base of 35,000 – to filling 68,000-seat CenturyLink Field. And MLS Cup titles are part of that goal.

“Winning for sure is one of the ways we ‘ladder up’ to that 68,000 per game,’’ Hanauer said.

Not the only thing, of course. Hanauer says the Sounders must remain an integral part of the community, stay committed to fan democracy, make proper investments and grow the business.

All that said, the whole “winning” thing is staring the Sounders in the face right now.

If they check that box off their lengthy list, keeping fans as loyal, committed and passionate as they were during the fledgling startup years becomes infinitely less challenging.