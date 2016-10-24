At the culmination of a strange MLS season, few of the end-of-year awards have clear-cut favorites.

What a deeply strange Major League Soccer season — and not only in Seattle, where the Sounders travelled a winding and perilous path to a familiar place.

After years of steady and consistent on-field gains, this MLS campaign featured few true standouts, be those dominant teams or star players. That sense of league-wide malaise is reflected in my end-of-season awards ballot, where few choices were immediately obvious.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

First choice: Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC

Second choice: Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls

If goal-scoring prowess is your thing, one can make a convincing case for either Wright-Phillips or crosstown rival David Villa of NYCFC, both of whom fought for the Golden Boot all the way into the final weekend and helped lead their teams to first-round byes in the Eastern Conference.

In the Year of the Playmaker, it’s tempting to nod at that trend by throwing league-assist-leader Sacha Kljestan of the Red Bulls in here, or Dallas’ Mauro Diaz. Do-everything Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso certainly deserves mention in this space, whose career renaissance helped inspire a dramatic midseason turnaround.

But for the second straight season, it’s hard to argue that anybody other than Giovinco was the best player in the league. The little Italian finished third in MLS in goals with 17 and second in assists with 15 despite missing six games due to injury. Giovinco also helped Toronto to a best-ever third-place finish in the East.

Defender of the Year

First choice: Axel Sjoberg, Colorado Rapids

Second choice: Walker Zimmerman, FC Dallas

Players often describe these honors as “team” awards, and that’s certainly the case with this one. Colorado’s league-best defense — which surrendered less than a goal per game en route to a surprising second-place finish — was due more to a team commitment to its gritty style than one particular standout. But Sjoberg has also established himself as one of the top young defending prospects in MLS, and in the absence of a clear-cut favorite, the Rapids have earned a team shout-out.

Comeback Player of the Year

First choice: Joe Bendik, Orlando City

Second choice: Roman Torres, Seattle Sounders

I went back and forth on this award-winner. On the one hand, Torres was hugely influential in Seattle’s late surge after his late-August return from an ACL tear. On the other, the Panamanian international played in just nine of the Sounders’ 34 games. This league too often feels as though the only stretch that matters is from late-summer through October. But there’s something to be said about honoring a full season’s worth of contributions, as well.

Goalkeeper of the Year

First choice: David Bingham, San Jose Earthquakes

Second choice: Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Another shallow pool of candidates to draw from.

Newcomer of the Year

First choice: Jelle Van Damme, L.A. Galaxy

Second choice: Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders

See: Bendik versus Torres in the Comeback Player of the Year section. Lodeiro hit the ground running in a way few players in the history of this league can match. His arrival directly coincided with Seattle’s midseason turnaround, and Lodeiro would be a legitimate MVP claim if he’d been with the Sounders all year. Again, though, he played in barely a third of Seattle’s games — in contrast to Van Damme, a Defender of the Year candidate who missed just six of the Galaxy’s.

Rookie of the Year

First choice: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

Second choice: Keegan Rosenberry, Philadelphia Union

In making the case for Rosenberry, some will claim that Morris is merely the beneficiary of playing for one of the league’s glamour clubs in a position that tends to soak up the spotlight. That would be selling Morris short.

The Mercer Island native scored 12 goals, most-ever by an American rookie in MLS. Five of those were game-winners, tying him for the league lead in that category. Morris did all that despite shouldering the hype of being anointed the next great USMNT star, and the burden of spearheading the Sounders attack with little help for lengthy chunks of this season.

Coach of the Year

First choice: Patrick Vieira, New York City FC

Second choice: Oscar Pareja, FC Dallas

Pareja’s Dallas is still alive for a historic treble after lifting both the U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield. Pablo Mastroeni nearly lead Colorado to a worst-to-first turnaround, falling just one win shy of the Shield.

Few in the league, though, dealt with the degree of difficulty Vieira did, a first-year coach with a roster full of big names who he was able to win over early. International coaches are supposed to struggle in MLS. The era of aging European stars lording over the league is supposed to be fading. Yet Vieira and company bucked both trends in clinching a highly unlikely first-round bye.

MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Bingham

Defenders: Zimmerman, Sjoberg, Van Damme, Rosenberry

Midfielders: Kljestan, Alonso, Diaz

Forwards: Giovinco, Villa, Wright-Phillips