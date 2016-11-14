As the lower seed, Seattle hosts the first leg of the conference finals next Tuesday at CenturyLink Field.

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard will undergo season-ending surgery on his groin injury and thus miss the entirety of the upcoming Western Conference finals series against the Sounders, the club announced Monday in a release.

Howard suffered the injury — a fracture of the right adductor longus, located in the upper groin — winding up for a goal kick in the first half of the United States’ 2-1 loss to Mexico last Friday.

Howard, 37, who vaulted into national prominence with his performance for the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup, joined the Rapids back in July from Everton of the English Premier League. He was a standout in Colorado’s conference semifinal series win over Los Angeles, standing tall throughout the penalty shootout.

The Rapids do boast a capable backup in Zac MacMath, who posted a goals-against average of 0.69 in 16 starts prior to Howard’s arrival.

As the lower seed, Seattle hosts the first leg of the conference finals next Tuesday at CenturyLink Field. The Sounders return to training on Tuesday morning after three straight days off.