The man who performed as original Portland Timbers lumberjack mascot Timber Jim says he doesn't mind the Sounders questioning the lumber credentials of either himself or his successor Timber Joey

The original “Timber Jim’’ doesn’t mind some logs being tossed on the proverbial fire that is the rivalry between the Sounders and his beloved Portland Timbers.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer stoked that fire by implying Tuesday that original Portland lumberjack mascot Timber Jim – and more recently, his successor, Timber Joey – may lack actual logging credentials as they saw slabs off of 12-foot logs to celebrate goals by the hometown Timbers. Nevertheless, both Timber Jim and Timber Joey come with their fair share of field experience on the woodsier side of things.

“I wasn’t really as you would say, a logger,’’ said Jim Serrill, 63, who created the original mascot in 1978 and remained in place until retiring in 2008. “I was more of a line-clearance tree trimmer and moved into other work within the utility industry.’’

But his work did involve climbing poles and cutting trees, a skill he demonstrated countless times at Timbers games while wielding his trademark chainsaw. Schmetzer on Tuesday, looking ahead to Saturday’s clash between the Cascadia rivals, was asked what he thought about the mascot.

“I don’t like it, I can tell you that,’’ Schmetzer said, semi-tongue-in-cheek. “I mean, that log. You know, his, whatever…we don’t even know if he’s a real lumberman or whether he’s just a guy. So, I’ll do a little digging on that and get back to you.’’

Serrill said he’d become one of the most visibly avid Timbers supporters in the late 1970s – heckling opposing goalkeepers from his seats behind the net — when he phoned Keith Williams, the team’s general manager, to ask for permission to bring a chainsaw into the stadium.

“I told him I’d take the chain off so nobody would get cut and it’d be safe,’’ he said. “And I’d fire it up on cornerkicks or prior to a penalty, or when the crowd’s kind of dead. And he said ‘Hell, no, you can’t do that.’ ’’

But the team did invite Serrill in for a chat. They told him they needed somebody to fire up the crowd and that his muscular build fit the image of the lumberman they were looking for.

It went slowly at first. The team had him try to lead chants via a sideline microphone, but that flopped.

“I was just humiliated, so I brought my climbing gear to the stadium and started climbing up these 110-foot light poles,’’ he said.

The poles were about 30 feet apart. Serrill slung a rope between the two and would glide out to the center, hang upside down and start swinging the chainsaw – which he by now was allowed to bring to games as a prop.

“I knew that would get some attention,’’ he said. “That was the game-changer at the time.’’

Indeed it got plenty of attention. The stadium’s owners were none too happy, but eventually took out an insurance policy in case of a mishap.

The Timbers’ North American Soccer League entry folded in 1982 and Serrill faded from memory until the Timbers were revived as a pro team in 2001 as part of the United Soccer League. Serrill got a call to come back to work and the team built a 100-foot spar pole into the back of the Providence Park endzone specifically for him to climb and bang a drum atop of until a Timbers goal was scored.

Then, he’d climb down and saw a slab of wood from the log.

“That was a big hit,’’ he said. “People liked that. I’d climb to the top of that pole before every game and stay up there until the first goal was scored.

“A lot of times, they didn’t score at all, so I’d be up there the whole damn game.’’

Upon his retirement, the team consulted with Serrill about his replacement. They unanimously agreed it should be Joey Webber, 37, a gregarious, dynamic lumberman by trade hailing from the Oregon town of Philomath.

“That’s one of the logging Meccas of Oregon,’’ Serrill said. “It’s in his background. He also was a professional rugby player at one time. He did professional rodeo. He’s a man’s man.’’

Serrill added that Webber is extrememly personable and somebody he’d want as his own son.

That hasn’t stopped some opposing fans from getting all over Timber Joey, just as they once did Timber Jim. Serrill says it’s “laughable’’ what he reads online, but understands opposing fans might not appreciate log-cutting at their expense.

“We can take the heat,’’ he quipped.

And it should grow hotter as Saturday approaches.