SoundersSports Poll: Does having Sigi Schmid coach the Galaxy add to the Sounders’ rivalry? Originally published July 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryLA Galaxy name Sigi Schmid head coach, surprising former Sounders players and spicing up rivalry
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.