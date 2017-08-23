SoundersSports Poll: At this point, how do you feel about Sounders’ chances to repeat as MLS champion? Originally published August 23, 2017 at 8:16 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySounders run unbeaten streak to 10 with draw at Vancouver Previous StoryClint Dempsey, several regulars out as Sounders go for club record unbeaten streak
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.