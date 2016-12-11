The Sounders are champions! Listen as Matt Pentz and Geoff Baker relive an unforgettable MLS Cup and reflect on the Sounders' first championship.

Our final road to the MLS Cup podcast sees reporter Matt Pentz describe the scene in Toronto after the Sounders defeated Toronto FC on penalty kicks to capture their first ever championship.

Pentz and reporter Geoff Baker dissect the role Sounders keeper Stefan Frei, the game’s MVP, played in making a game-changing save late in extra time. Hear audio from Frei and his Sounders teammates about that save, their defensive strategy in stopping Toronto scoring threats Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco as well as Zack Scott on his final MLS game and where this leaves the team’s legacy moving forward.

Plus, details on the team’s arrival back in Seattle and celebrations planned for the public.