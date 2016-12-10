Photo & VideoPhotographySounders Photos: Sounders, Toronto square off for MLS Cup Originally published December 10, 2016 at 3:22 pmUpdated December 10, 2016 at 5:50 pm Photos: Sounders, Toronto square off for MLS CupBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Sounders beat the Rapids to advance to MLS Cup Photos: Sounders narrowly edge Colorado Rapids 2-1 in 1st leg of Western Conference finals Photos: Sounders beat FC Dallas, 3-0 Related Stories MLS Cup lineups and notes: Osvaldo Alonso will start for the Sounders Sounders at Toronto FC: Live updates as Seattle takes aim at first MLS Cup Share story By Seattle Times photo staff Related Stories MLS Cup lineups and notes: Osvaldo Alonso will start for the Sounders December 10, 2016 Sounders at Toronto FC: Live updates as Seattle takes aim at first MLS Cup December 10, 2016 Opening up the blooper reel: A look back at the top 5 gaffes in MLS Cup history December 10, 2016 Sounders’ Nicolas Lodeiro, Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco and other players to watch in 2016 MLS Cup December 10, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Sounders beat the Rapids to advance to MLS Cup Photos: Sounders narrowly edge Colorado Rapids 2-1 in 1st leg of Western Conference finals Photos: Sounders beat FC Dallas, 3-0 Seattle Times photo staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySounders at Toronto FC: Live updates as Seattle takes aim at first MLS Cup Previous StoryOpening up the blooper reel: A look back at the top 5 gaffes in MLS Cup history
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.