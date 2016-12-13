Photo & VideoPhotographySoundersSports Photos from Sounders MLS Cup victory march in Seattle Originally published December 13, 2016 at 11:09 amUpdated December 13, 2016 at 11:45 am Photos from Sounders MLS Cup victory march in SeattleBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Sounders win first MLS Cup title with win over Toronto FC Photos: Sounders beat the Rapids to advance to MLS Cup Photos: Sounders narrowly edge Colorado Rapids 2-1 in 1st leg of Western Conference finals Related Stories Live updates from Sounders MLS Cup victory march and rally in Seattle Stefan Frei’s amazing save: How I got the shot Share story By Colin Diltz Related Stories Live updates from Sounders MLS Cup victory march and rally in Seattle December 13, 2016 Stefan Frei’s amazing save: How I got the shot December 13, 2016 Nelson Valdez, Andreas Ivanschitz, Erik Friberg, Tyrone Mears among Sounders with contract options declined for 2017 December 12, 2016 Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route December 13, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Sounders win first MLS Cup title with win over Toronto FC Photos: Sounders beat the Rapids to advance to MLS Cup Photos: Sounders narrowly edge Colorado Rapids 2-1 in 1st leg of Western Conference finals Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryLive updates from Sounders MLS Cup victory march and rally in Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.