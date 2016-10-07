Coming off a pair of down years, Alonso threw himself into an offseason workout plan with commitment not seen in years. The work Alonso put in back in January is paying of in earnest; he’s having one of best seasons of his career.

Osvaldo Alonso’s offseason was momentous on multiple personal levels.

The Sounders midfielder returned to his native Cuba this past winter for the first time since his defection nine years ago, as thawing relations between the United States and the island nation allowed him to procure a travel visa he once thought impossible.

Alonso was momentarily wistful when asked about the U.S.-Cuba match set for Friday in Havana — the first international friendly between the countries since 1947 — but his long-sought return has helped balm old wounds.

Alonso chimes in on historic U.S.-Cuba match Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso plans to watch Friday’s historic friendly between the United States and Cuba at home — though, for him, that concept has always been a loaded word. It has been nearly 10 years since Alonso defected from his native island while in the U.S. for the 2007 Gold Cup, walking away from his distracted teammates at a Houston-area Wal-Mart and into a new life. Relations between the countries have thawed to the point where he was able to visit his hometown on a travel visa this past offseason, and he was reunited with his father toward the end of last year after nearly a decade apart. Osvaldo Alonso Sr. now lives full-time in Miami with family. But even the younger Alonso was surprised by the announcement of Friday’s match in Havana, the first U.S.-Cuba friendly since 1947. “I never imagined that there would be a friendly between these two countries,” Alonso said Thursday. “It’s going to be good for both countries, to have this opportunity. It’s been a long time. “It’s going to open up a lot of windows for Cuban soccer. I think it’s going to be good for Cuba.” Has he ever considered the possibility of one day playing for Cuba again? “I don’t know, it’s tough,” Alonso said. “It’s been almost nine years without playing with them. And they don’t allow me to play for the U.S., either, so it’s going to be tough for me. But I’m here with the Sounders. I’ll play my career here and focus.” Matt Pentz

“I’ll cheer for both teams,” Alonso said Thursday.

He also turned 30 last November, a benchmark that encourages reflection for anybody, professional athletes especially. Alonso was coming off a pair of down years, at least by his standards. The front office was openly shopping the Sounders original on the trade market, demand tempered by whispers about his durability.

Alonso’s career, with Seattle and in general, was very much at a crossroads.

Faced with adversity on a level he hadn’t experienced since his first couple of years in the U.S., Alonso threw himself into an offseason workout plan with commitment not seen since around that same period.

The work he put in back in January is paying off in earnest. Alonso isn’t just experiencing a return to the form exhibited near his previous peak, he’s putting together one of the best campaigns of his career.

Rededicating himself

Alonso started feeling muscle tightness in his groin midway through the 2014 season but played through it.

Seattle won the MLS regular-season title and the U.S. Open Cup, falling to Los Angeles in the Western Conference finals only after Alonso’s body finally broke down and caused him to miss the crucial first leg of the series.

Alonso had groin surgery the following offseason, missing the first three games of 2015. He was forced to play catch-up in building his fitness for the grind and never quite did.

He was again limited come playoff time, missing all three of Seattle’s postseason matches as it fell to FC Dallas in the conference semifinal round.

That’s when the trade rumors began. That’s when he came to the mouth of the crossroads, a future somewhere other than with the Sounders a real possibility.

“My main thing was focusing on the game,” Alonso said. “Whatever the team decided to do with me, I don’t care. Last year was last year. This year, I motivated myself, for my family and for me, to do my best.”

He followed an offseason workout plan crafted by Dave Tenney and the sports science staff, and he showed up three weeks before training camp began. Alonso built muscle and worked on his conditioning, doing everything to avoid another late-season breakdown.

“I’m not going to say that his having surgery is the best thing that could happen to him,” Tenney said, “but I think him having the surgery and having to build back up from that, probably not wanting to go through that again, I think that’s kind of changed his approach.

“It goes back to him maturing as a person, as well. He’s now aware of the impact and importance of the offseason.”

A positive result

Alonso has completed 91 percent of his passes this season, the highest mark in MLS and even more impressive when volume is factored in. He’s fired off more than 2,100 passes this season — nobody else in the league tops 1,800.

Alonso’s four assists are a career high, and should he add to his three league goals over the last couple of weeks, that would set a personal record.

Given Seattle’s dramatic midseason turnaround, one could even make a straight-faced argument that Alonso should be in the running for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Some credit goes to the continued development of Cristian Roldan, who has become Alonso’s full-time midfield partner in his second season with the Sounders. Theirs is a partnership of complementary skills, and Roldan’s willingness to play the defensive shield has allowed Alonso greater freedom to push up into the attack.

Alonso also has taken on a more prominent leadership role in the locker room. With Brad Evans out injured over a recent four-game span, Alonso was given the captain’s armband, and multiple teammates pointed out how he seemed to thrive on the increased responsibility.

All of that is building off the fact that he hasn’t felt this healthy this late in the season in years.

“He’s an athlete now, at 30, that does know his body better,” Tenney said. “We figured out how to train him optimally. Every athlete is different, and every athlete ages differently. … What does his body respond to? I think we really have that in tune, and he’s really bought into that and followed that.”

That started with those three formative weeks before training camp broke and has continued throughout the year. Positive performances have led to more positive performances, his trust in Tenney’s staff and the process building off each other.

“Our data shows that when you win, all of the post-match recovery looks so much better,” Tenney said. “Guys are not as stressed out. As his confidence has grown, he’s actually recovering better, training better. He’s just taken off.”

Before training camp, there were concerns about whether Alonso had played his last game as a Sounder. Ten months, countless workout sessions and 2,000-odd passes later, the only question is where his team would be without him.