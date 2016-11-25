Plus: Injury report looks promising ahead of the second leg of the Western Conference finals, and Clint Dempsey makes a rare appearance at a Sounders practice session.

Second-year Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was on the phone with his girlfriend’s parents recently when the subject turned to his “good friend” Jordan Morris.

Morris, eavesdropping on the conversation, was personally affronted by the description.

Good friend? I’m your best friend.

The friendship of the inseparable young Sounders — born less than a year apart; Roldan a 21-year-old product of UW, Morris the MLS Rookie of the Year out of Mercer Island — has blossomed into the fan base’s favorite bromance.

Nor are Roldan and Morris the only pair of Sounders who spend time together away from the practice facility. Brad Evans, Chad Marshall, Erik Friberg and Dylan Remick all had Thanksgiving dinner at veteran Zach Scott’s house on Thursday evening in what has become something of an annual tradition.

“I would say this is the best group of guys I’ve played with,” said Friberg, who has played for six clubs in four different countries. “… I really like the team that we have.”

Another yr at the Scott’s. Always a good food/family hang. #thanksgiving A photo posted by brad evans (@bradrevans) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:36pm PST

But does off-the-field bonding actually translate to on-field success? It certainly doesn’t hurt.

“I’ve been involved with teams that all 18 players are together all the time, and I’ve been on teams where there are six here, six here and six here,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer explained this week. “I wouldn’t say that it’s necessary – and of course there are guys in that locker room that don’t hang out with each other all the time – but I think it’s nice.

“A better way to maybe answer that: When they step into that locker room, all 28 of them are together. What they might do in the offseason – Jordy and Cristian hanging out together; Ozzie (Alonso) and Nelson (Valdez) and Nico (Lodeiro), those guys hang out; Chad and Brad have been buddies since Columbus – then maybe they go their separate ways. But when they’re in there, it’s really good to see.”

– Seattle should have a full squad to chose from when it travels to Colorado this weekend. Everybody is healthy enough to play, Schmetzer said, with one exception that will be addressed in the section below.

“Some aches and pains, for sure,” Schmetzer said. “But everybody’s good. They’re all in various stages. If it’s a knock, it’s a knock. It might be precautionary because of a muscle pull.”

– Clint Dempsey made a rare appearance at a team practice session on Friday morning, jogging laps around the edges of the field. Seattle’s highest-profile player was ruled out for the season back in September with an irregular heartbeat.

“It puts a smile on everybody’s face,” Schmetzer said. “But (his progress) is still moving very, very slowly.”

– The Sounders might want to send the Seahawks a thank-you note — well, either them or whoever is in charge of putting together the NFL schedule. The Seahawks’ home game against the Eagles last Sunday at CenturyLink Field forced MLS to push the first leg of the Colorado series two days later, giving Morris another 48 hours of recovery time from his hamstring strain.

Morris scored the game-tying goal in the 19th minute of Tuesday’s match.

“It would have been a more dramatic game-time decision” had the game been played Sunday, Schmetzer said. “We weren’t really 100 percent sure on Jordy until he woke up that morning.”