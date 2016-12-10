Saturday’s MLS Cup final will be between the Sounders and Toronto FC. Here are six players who bear watching, three from each team.

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro

Transformed the team upon his midseason arrival from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors. Notched four goals and eight assists in 13 regular-season matches and has scored four times in five playoff games. The conductor of the Sounders attack.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris

Seattle’s highest-profile rookie signing ever has lived up to the billing, playing in every single match this season en route to the league’s Rookie of the Year award. Scored twice in the Western Conference finals against Colorado despite battling a stomach bug in Leg 2.

Sounders defender Roman Torres

Also played a huge part in Seattle’s late-season surge after returning from a knee injury in late August. Will be tasked with setting a physical tone early on.

Toronto attacker Sebastian Giovinco

His numbers speak for themselves: 39 goals and 31 assists in 61 career MLS appearances, plus the 2015 MVP award during his first season in the league. “The only way we’re alike is that we’re short,” Lodeiro said of Giovinco, but they’re both similarly essential to their teams’ success.

Toronto forward Jozy Altidore

The longtime U.S. national team standby has scored in five straights games, the first player in MLS history to pull that off in a single postseason. He almost single-handedly willed his team past Montreal in the conference finals and will be a force to be reckoned with on Saturday, too.

Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley

Another familiar name to USMNT fans, Bradley controls the tempo from TFC’s midfield. The less Bradley sees of the ball, the better off the Sounders will be.