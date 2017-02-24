A soccer fan couldn’t convince a hospital he was sick and it cost him a chance to watch the game.

Talk about getting red-carded during injury time.

An overzealous soccer fan feigned an emergency illness in hopes of getting himself admitted to a hospital in Crotone, Italy, so he could get an upper-floor room so he could look down on the sold-out Juventus-Crotone match at the stadium next door.

ER workers quickly diagnosed the ruse and gave him the boot.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “SEAL Team 6 rescues Joe Thomas from Browns in daring midnight raid.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Ole Miss vows to do better at cheating after disastrous 5-7 season.”

T-ing off

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia got off the plane after New England’s latest Super Bowl triumph wearing a T-shirt depicting commissioner Roger Goodell as a clown.

No truth to the rumor that Goodell is mulling a $10,000 fine because the shirt wasn’t tucked in.

Naked aggression

Ex-Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was arrested in the buff on suspicion of burglary in Woodburn, Ore. — his third naked run-in with police in eight months.

On the bright side, prosecutors say, picking him out of a lineup shouldn’t be a problem.

Easy on the ice

A crack in an Antarctic ice shelf that grew 17 miles in two months is being blamed on:

a) warming temperatures

b) Ndamukong Suh trying to stomp on a penguin

Airing it out

There might be a raised eyebrow or two, you have to figure, the next time Cavs guard Kyrie Irving says, “We came out a little flat tonight …”

Talking the talk

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy put on a singlet to promote Cowboys wrestling: “Oklahoma State doesn’t have a beach volleyball team, right?”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Canadians accounting for three of the top four scorers on Oregon’s sixth-ranked basketball team: “O Canaduck.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., on Johnny Manziel’s prospects as a franchise QB: “Unfortunately, his franchise is 7-Eleven.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after Jeannie Buss fired her brother Jim as Lakers president of basketball operations: “Well, at least they have nine months to get over it before Thanksgiving.”

Attention, Otis Sistrunk

The United Arab Emirates wants to build a city on Mars within 100 years.

The Oakland Raiders immediately claimed first dibs on moving there.

Patriot games

Keep on hating, Patriot haters.

“When anyone wins at anything too often, then you start to bring out feelings that aren’t maybe the most collegial in other people,” Pats owner Robert Kraft told HBO. “Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases. The haters still hate. And I understand it, and we’ll do our best to keep them in that position.”

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Kyrie Irving in NBA’s concussion protocol after claiming that basketballs are also flat.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Key halftime adjustments propel fourth-grade rec basketball team to 8-point third quarter.”

Paging Ace Ventura

Miami let QB Dan Marino and five other long-retired players sign one-day contracts so they could officially retire as Dolphins.

Turned down for such an honor for the 33rd consecutive year: Ray Finkle.

Paging Nelson Burton Jr.

The Western Conference beat the East in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, 192-182.

Or, as that was known back in the good old days, a bowling score.

Quote marks

• Ex-Iowa DB Matt Bowen, to SI.com, on the unexpected fame of being the 198th pick in the 2000 NFL draft: “For the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as the guy taken right before Tom Brady. It’s been attached to me. It’s something you talk about at parties. It’s kind of become a thing.”

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on pundits declaring the DeMarcus Cousins trade the worst in NBA history: “Slow down, Sparky; just because something happened before 2003 does not mean that it happened in the Paleolithic Era.”

• Ryan Phillips of TheBigLead.com, after a football recruit allegedly took $13,000-plus from an Ole Miss booster and then signed elsewhere: “Props to that recruit for being a coldblooded savage. … That’s a go-getter with upper-management written all over him.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, after Magic GM Rob Hennigan declared his team is just “a tweak or two away”: “That’s the good news. The bad news: Those one or two tweaks are named Steph Curry and LeBron James.”

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, after Men’s Health magazine published a study claiming that, for men, having sex burns the same amount of calories as running six miles: “That’s so ridiculous. Nobody has ever run six miles in 30 seconds.”

Gone again

Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins has been ejected 11 times in his NBA career.

Or as DeMarcus apologists prefer to spin it: Cousins 11 times removed.