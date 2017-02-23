Major League Soccer changes policy after pressure from Sounders fans and will now allow championship stars to be placed on all the team's 2016 and 2017 replica jerseys.

Sounders fans scored a victory on Thursday when Major League Soccer agreed to a change in its licensing policy and will now allow championship stars to be attached to all of the team’s replica home, Pacific Blue and new “Heritage” jerseys. Previously, the league only allowed such stars on authentic team jerseys and not for any women’s and children’s wear.

The rule change is for 2016 and 2017 Sounders uniforms only and will not apply broadly to other squads. The league will then re-evaluate its policy in ensuing seasons.

It was the team’s Alliance Council of fans that began pushing for the change shortly after the Sounders won their first MLS Cup in December. The council worked mostly through the team but also had some direct communication with the league in getting the change implemented.

“The Alliance we represent — the passionate, vocal supporters of our club — stood up and were heard,” the group’s president Stephanie Steiner, said in a release.

Bart Wiley, the team’s chief operating officer, said in a release that “Many fans expressed to us their concerns with the previous championship star policy and we applaud Alliance Council leadership for representing their constituents to address those concerns with MLS and our organization.”

The placement of a championship star above team crests is a longstanding soccer tradition after major titles.

The team’s new secondary uniform, the “Heritage Kit” was also announced Thursday and will commemorate the original 1974 Sounders. The jock tag on the bottom left of the jersey reads “Born in 74.”

The jerseys are available for purchase in-person at the Sounders’ pro shop or via their online store.