Major League Soccer is holding off making any statements on President Donald Trump’s immigration ban despite some of the strongest sports condemnations yet by that league’s players and their union.

MLS Players’ Union (MLSPU) executive director Bob Foose issued a statement Monday that he was “extremely disappointed’’ by the 90-day ban on travel for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, adding it runs contrary to America’s values of inclusiveness. Foose’s comments come on the heels of U.S. Men’s National Team captain Michael Bradley stating Sunday he felt “sad and embarrassed’’ by Trump’s action.

Additional men’s team members also spoke out against the ban, as did women’s national team star Alex Morgan. Her national squad teammate, Seattle Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe, tweeted: “To stay silent is to stand with the oppressor. That isn’t my America.’’

An MLS spokesman said Monday the league was in daylong expansion team meetings and not prepared to issue any statement. No major pro sports league has commented, though the NBA did ask the federal government for guidance on how the new rules could impact its players.

While MLS is not alone in declining comment, it is widely viewed as the league that could potentially be most impacted by the ban given its heavy foreign roster makeup and the global nature of soccer. There is also concern the ban could lead to the U.S. being denied the chance to host the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer also said Monday he was declining comment for now. As reigning MLS Cup champions, the Sounders will likely be among the pro teams invited to the White House under the Trump administration.

Like all MLS teams, the Sounders frequently have to obtain work visas for foreign-born players from the federal government. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, a Swiss national, is also currently trying to get U.S. citizenship but the process has been complicated somewhat by his five recent seasons played in Canada.

No Sounders are directly impacted by the travel ban, but Bradley’s teammate at Toronto FC, defender Steve Beitashour, holds dual U.S. and Iranian citizenship, while Columbus Crew attacker Justin Meram was born in Michigan but plays for Iraq. For now, it does not appear the ban will impact their ability to continue to play MLS games.

MLSPU head Foose issued a statement Monday praising Bradley’s comments and adding: “We are deeply concerned, both specifically for our players who may be impacted, and more broadly for all people who will suffer as a result of the travel ban implemented on Friday. Details on the practical impact of the ban are still emerging, and we are still sorting through the potential impact on our players and their families. We are extremely disappointed by the ban and feel strongly that it runs counter to the values of inclusiveness that define us as a nation.”

While the Sounders ownership has refrained from public comment, some of their family members have been notably outspoken against Trump.

The 11-year-old stepson of comedian and minority Sounders owner Drew Carey started a fire at a Trump inauguration protest, telling Fox News he did it because he “felt like it and because I’m just saying ‘Screw our President.’ ’’

And majority owner Hanauer’s brother, Seattle-based venture capitalist Nick Hanauer, has been extremely critical of Trump on his 29,000-follower Twitter feed since the ban.

“If you are baffled by Trump’s policies, don’t be,’’ Nick Hanauer tweeted on Saturday. “He is as stupid, vain and selfish as he looks. Sorry world, but we totally (expletive)’d you.’’

Athletes and coaches from multiple sports have spoken out against the ban.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Sunday called the ban “shocking and a horrible idea” that will only increase the likelihood of terrorism. Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was killed by extremists in 1984 while working as president of the American University of Beirut.

NBA veteran Nazr Mohammed tweeted Saturday that “It’s a tough day when u find out that so many ppl that you thought were fans or friends really hate u and everything u believe in.’’

On Sunday, Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, a British/Somali citizen who’s lived in the U.S. six years tweeted: “On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.’’