TORONTO — Here are the notable notes for Saturday night’s MLS Cup final between the Sounders and Toronto FC at BMO Field:

Alan Kelly is the match referee, Frank Anderson and Joe Fletcher are his assistants and Danny Thornberry is the fourth official.

The league championship is one game, winner-take-all — no aggregate scoring, away-goal tiebreakers or any of those complications to deal with on Saturday night. Toronto won the right to host by virtue of a better regular-season record. If the match is tied at the end of 90 minutes, there will be two 15-minute periods of extra time followed by penalty kicks of the score is still knotted.

Both teams are competing for their first MLS Cup title. This is also the first league championship between two expansion clubs.

For the fourth time in league history — and second consecutive year, following up on Portland’s Caleb Porter and Columbus’ Gregg Berhalter — a pair of coaches will make their MLS Cup debuts against each other in Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer and Greg Vanney of Toronto.

Toronto FC has already set an MLS record with 17 goals scored in five games so far this postseason. Forward Jozy Altidore has scored in every one of those matches.

Below are the lineups for both sides, with Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso making the start less than two weeks after straining his knee in the Western Conference finals:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Lodeiro, Friberg, Morris; Valdez. Sounders bench: Miller, Scott, Fisher, Evans, Fernandez, Ivanschitz, Gomez.

Toronto starting XI: Irwin; Zavaleta, Moor, Hagglund; Beitashour, Cooper, Bradley, Osorio, Morrow; Altidore, Giovinco. TFC bench: Bono, Williams, Bloom, Johnson, Cheyrou, Endoh, Ricketts.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on FOX.