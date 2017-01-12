Highlights include an MLS Cup rematch between the Sounders and Toronto FC on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.

Major League Soccer released the full 2017 regular-season schedule on Thursday afternoon, and its highlights include an MLS Cup rematch between the defending champion Sounders and Toronto FC on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle hosts rival Portland twice this season, on May 27 and Aug. 27, sandwiching a lone trip to Providence Park on June 25. The Sounders open Cascadia Cup play on April 14 at Vancouver, also traveling to BC Place on Aug. 23 before finally hosting the Whitecaps on Sept. 27.

The Sounders open the season on the road for the first time in its MLS Cup history due to renovations to CenturyLink Field — though we already knew that tidbit, thanks to the league’s desire to wring every bit of news value out of its brief offseason. Seattle heads to Houston on March 4 and Montreal exactly one week later before its home opener on Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.

Other notables: Seattle plays its first-ever match against expansion Atlanta United FC on March 31 at CenturyLink; the inaugural Minnesota United match is on the road, on Aug. 20; 12 of the club’s matches are confirmed national TV games, including the aforementioned MLS Cup rematch and the home date with the Galaxy on April 23.

Teams face each of their conference opponents twice, home and away, and every club from the opposing conference once — plus three additional grab-bag games to push the total to 34.

2017 SOUNDERS FC MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE