Highlights include an MLS Cup rematch between the Sounders and Toronto FC on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.

Major League Soccer released the full 2017 regular-season schedule on Thursday afternoon, and its highlights include an MLS Cup rematch between the defending champion Sounders and Toronto FC on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle hosts rival Portland twice this season, on May 27 and Aug. 27, sandwiching a lone trip to Providence Park on June 25. The Sounders open Cascadia Cup play on April 14 at Vancouver, also traveling to BC Place on Aug. 23 before finally hosting the Whitecaps on Sept. 27.

The Sounders open the season on the road for the first time in its MLS Cup history due to renovations to CenturyLink Field — though we already knew that tidbit, thanks to the league’s desire to wring every bit of news value out of its brief offseason. Seattle heads to Houston on March 4 and Montreal exactly one week later before its home opener on Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.

Other notables: Seattle plays its first-ever match against expansion Atlanta United FC on March 31 at CenturyLink; the inaugural Minnesota United match is on the road, on Aug. 20; 12 of the club’s matches are confirmed national TV games, including the aforementioned MLS Cup rematch and the home date with the Galaxy on April 23.

Teams face each of their conference opponents twice, home and away, and every club from the opposing conference once — plus three additional grab-bag games to push the total to 34.

2017 SOUNDERS FC MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
KICKOFF (PT) / NATIONAL TV
Saturday
March 4
at Houston Dynamo
5:30 p.m.
Saturday
March 11
at Montreal Impact
4:00 p.m.
Sunday
March 19
New York Red Bulls
4:00 p.m. / FS1
Friday
March 31
Atlanta United FC
7:00 p.m. / FS1
Saturday
April 8
at San Jose Earthquakes
7:30 p.m.
Friday
April 14
at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TBD
Sunday
April 23
at LA Galaxy
1:00 p.m. / ESPN
Saturday
April 29
New England Revolution
7:00 p.m.
Saturday
May 6
Toronto FC
1:00 p.m. / ESPN
Saturday
May 13
at Chicago Fire
5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
May 17
at Sporting Kansas City
5:30 p.m.
Saturday
May 20
Real Salt Lake
2:00 p.m.
Saturday
May 27
Portland Timbers
12:00 p.m. / FOX
Wednesday
May 31
at Columbus Crew SC
4:30 p.m.
Sunday
June 4
Houston Dynamo
7:00 p.m.
Saturday
June 17
at New York City FC
10:00 a.m. / ESPN
Wednesday
June 21
Orlando City SC
7:30 p.m.
Sunday
June 25
at Portland Timbers
1:00 p.m. / ESPN
Tuesday
July 4
at Colorado Rapids
6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
July 19
D.C. United
7:30 p.m.
Sunday
July 23
San Jose Earthquakes
7:00 p.m.
Saturday
July 29
at LA Galaxy
TBD / ESPN
Saturday
August 5
at Minnesota United FC
5:00 p.m.
Saturday
August 12
Sporting Kansas City
1:00 p.m.
Sunday
August 20
Minnesota United FC
7:00 p.m. / FS1
Wednesday
August 23
at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TBD
Sunday
August 27
Portland Timbers
6:30 p.m. / FS1
Sunday
September 10
LA Galaxy
6:00 p.m. / FS1
Saturday
September 16
at FC Dallas
5:00 p.m.
Saturday
September 23
at Real Salt Lake
6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
September 27
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TBD
Sunday
October 1
at Philadelphia Union
10:00 a.m. / ESPN
Sunday
October 15
FC Dallas
2:00 p.m.
Sunday
October 22
Colorado Rapids
1:00 p.m.
