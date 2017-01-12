Highlights include an MLS Cup rematch between the Sounders and Toronto FC on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.
Major League Soccer released the full 2017 regular-season schedule on Thursday afternoon, and its highlights include an MLS Cup rematch between the defending champion Sounders and Toronto FC on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle hosts rival Portland twice this season, on May 27 and Aug. 27, sandwiching a lone trip to Providence Park on June 25. The Sounders open Cascadia Cup play on April 14 at Vancouver, also traveling to BC Place on Aug. 23 before finally hosting the Whitecaps on Sept. 27.
The Sounders open the season on the road for the first time in its MLS Cup history due to renovations to CenturyLink Field — though we already knew that tidbit, thanks to the league’s desire to wring every bit of news value out of its brief offseason. Seattle heads to Houston on March 4 and Montreal exactly one week later before its home opener on Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.
Other notables: Seattle plays its first-ever match against expansion Atlanta United FC on March 31 at CenturyLink; the inaugural Minnesota United match is on the road, on Aug. 20; 12 of the club’s matches are confirmed national TV games, including the aforementioned MLS Cup rematch and the home date with the Galaxy on April 23.
Teams face each of their conference opponents twice, home and away, and every club from the opposing conference once — plus three additional grab-bag games to push the total to 34.
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
OPPONENT
|
KICKOFF (PT) / NATIONAL TV
|
Saturday
|
March 4
|
at Houston Dynamo
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
March 11
|
at Montreal Impact
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
March 19
|
New York Red Bulls
|
4:00 p.m. / FS1
|
Friday
|
March 31
|
Atlanta United FC
|
7:00 p.m. / FS1
|
Saturday
|
April 8
|
at San Jose Earthquakes
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Friday
|
April 14
|
at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
TBD
|
Sunday
|
April 23
|
at LA Galaxy
|
1:00 p.m. / ESPN
|
Saturday
|
April 29
|
New England Revolution
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
May 6
|
Toronto FC
|
1:00 p.m. / ESPN
|
Saturday
|
May 13
|
at Chicago Fire
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Wednesday
|
May 17
|
at Sporting Kansas City
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
May 20
|
Real Salt Lake
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
May 27
|
Portland Timbers
|
12:00 p.m. / FOX
|
Wednesday
|
May 31
|
at Columbus Crew SC
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
June 4
|
Houston Dynamo
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
June 17
|
at New York City FC
|
10:00 a.m. / ESPN
|
Wednesday
|
June 21
|
Orlando City SC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
June 25
|
at Portland Timbers
|
1:00 p.m. / ESPN
|
Tuesday
|
July 4
|
at Colorado Rapids
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Wednesday
|
July 19
|
D.C. United
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
July 23
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
July 29
|
at LA Galaxy
|
TBD / ESPN
|
Saturday
|
August 5
|
at Minnesota United FC
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
August 12
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
August 20
|
Minnesota United FC
|
7:00 p.m. / FS1
|
Wednesday
|
August 23
|
at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
TBD
|
Sunday
|
August 27
|
Portland Timbers
|
6:30 p.m. / FS1
|
Sunday
|
September 10
|
LA Galaxy
|
6:00 p.m. / FS1
|
Saturday
|
September 16
|
at FC Dallas
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Saturday
|
September 23
|
at Real Salt Lake
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Wednesday
|
September 27
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
TBD
|
Sunday
|
October 1
|
at Philadelphia Union
|
10:00 a.m. / ESPN
|
Sunday
|
October 15
|
FC Dallas
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
October 22
|
Colorado Rapids
|
1:00 p.m.
