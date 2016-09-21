1. Dallas (1)

U.S. Open Cup title is FCD’s first trophy since 1997. Next match: at Salt Lake on Saturday.

2. Los Angeles (2)

Can clinch a playoff berth with win over Sounders. Up next: vs. Seattle on Sunday.

3. Toronto (3)

Showed moxie in coming from two down against Red Bulls. Up next: vs. Philadelphia on Saturday.

4. Colorado (4)

Scoreless home draw was peak Rapids. Up next: at Vancouver on Saturday.

5. New York City FC (6)

Fighting hard for a first-round bye. Up next: vs. Chicago on Friday.

6. New York Red Bulls (7)

From last week: “Incapable of holding leads.” Up next: vs. Montreal on Saturday.

7. Portland (8)

Looking like a playoff team with another home W. Up next: at Houston on Saturday.

8. Salt Lake (5)

Picking a bad time to lose momentum. Up next: vs. Dallas on Saturday.

9. Philadelphia (10)

Missed opportunity for advancement in Portland. Up next: at Toronto on Saturday.

10. Kansas City (9)

Red line suddenly looms ominously. Up next: at San Jose on Saturday.

11. D.C. (12)

Another week, another late equalizer. Up next: vs. Orlando on Saturday.

12. New England (17)

Revs are charging from out of nowhere. Up next: at Columbus on Sunday.

13. Seattle (14)

Took care of business against Whitecaps. Up next: at Los Angeles on Sunday.

14. Montreal (11)

New England ran the Impact off the field. Up next: at New York Red Bulls on Saturday

15. San Jose (15)

13 draws are second only to the Galaxy. Up next: vs. Kansas City on Saturday.

16. Columbus (18)

Has games in hand but work to do. Up next: vs. New England on Sunday.

17. Vancouver (13)

Seattle loss felt like the end. Up next: vs. Colorado on Saturday.

18. Orlando (16)

Home Crew loss a killer. Up next: vs. New York City FC on Saturday

19. Houston (20)

Spoiler alert. Up next: vs. Portland on Saturday.

20. Chicago (19)