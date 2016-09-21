Despite a weekend full of draws, the frontrunners are pulling away from the trailing pack in this week's edition of the MLS power rankings.
Despite a weekend full of draws, the frontrunners are pulling away from the trailing pack in this week’s edition of the MLS power rankings. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
|1. Dallas (1)
|U.S. Open Cup title is FCD’s first trophy since 1997. Next match: at Salt Lake on Saturday.
|2. Los Angeles (2)
|Can clinch a playoff berth with win over Sounders. Up next: vs. Seattle on Sunday.
|3. Toronto (3)
|Showed moxie in coming from two down against Red Bulls. Up next: vs. Philadelphia on Saturday.
|4. Colorado (4)
|Scoreless home draw was peak Rapids. Up next: at Vancouver on Saturday.
|5. New York City FC (6)
|Fighting hard for a first-round bye. Up next: vs. Chicago on Friday.
|6. New York Red Bulls (7)
|From last week: “Incapable of holding leads.” Up next: vs. Montreal on Saturday.
|7. Portland (8)
|Looking like a playoff team with another home W. Up next: at Houston on Saturday.
|8. Salt Lake (5)
|Picking a bad time to lose momentum. Up next: vs. Dallas on Saturday.
|9. Philadelphia (10)
|Missed opportunity for advancement in Portland. Up next: at Toronto on Saturday.
|10. Kansas City (9)
|Red line suddenly looms ominously. Up next: at San Jose on Saturday.
|11. D.C. (12)
|Another week, another late equalizer. Up next: vs. Orlando on Saturday.
|12. New England (17)
|Revs are charging from out of nowhere. Up next: at Columbus on Sunday.
|13. Seattle (14)
|Took care of business against Whitecaps. Up next: at Los Angeles on Sunday.
|14. Montreal (11)
|New England ran the Impact off the field. Up next: at New York Red Bulls on Saturday
|15. San Jose (15)
|13 draws are second only to the Galaxy. Up next: vs. Kansas City on Saturday.
|16. Columbus (18)
|Has games in hand but work to do. Up next: vs. New England on Sunday.
|17. Vancouver (13)
|Seattle loss felt like the end. Up next: vs. Colorado on Saturday.
|18. Orlando (16)
|Home Crew loss a killer. Up next: vs. New York City FC on Saturday
|19. Houston (20)
|Spoiler alert. Up next: vs. Portland on Saturday.
|20. Chicago (19)
|Visits CenturyLink Field next week. Up next: at New York City FC on Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.