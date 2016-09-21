Despite a weekend full of draws, the frontrunners are pulling away from the trailing pack in this week's edition of the MLS power rankings.

1. Dallas (1) 
U.S. Open Cup title is FCD’s first trophy since 1997. Next match: at Salt Lake on Saturday.
2. Los Angeles (2)
Can clinch a playoff berth with win over Sounders. Up next: vs. Seattle on Sunday.
3. Toronto (3)
Showed moxie in coming from two down against Red Bulls. Up next: vs. Philadelphia on Saturday.
4. Colorado (4)
Scoreless home draw was peak Rapids. Up next: at Vancouver on Saturday.
5. New York City FC (6)
Fighting hard for a first-round bye. Up next: vs. Chicago on Friday.
6. New York Red Bulls (7)
From last week: “Incapable of holding leads.” Up next: vs. Montreal on Saturday.
7. Portland (8)
Looking like a playoff team with another home W. Up next: at Houston on Saturday.
8. Salt Lake (5)
Picking a bad time to lose momentum. Up next: vs. Dallas on Saturday.
9. Philadelphia (10)
Missed opportunity for advancement in Portland. Up next: at Toronto on Saturday.
10. Kansas City (9)
Red line suddenly looms ominously. Up next: at San Jose on Saturday.
11. D.C. (12)
Another week, another late equalizer. Up next: vs. Orlando on Saturday.
12. New England (17)
Revs are charging from out of nowhere. Up next: at Columbus on Sunday.
13. Seattle (14)
Took care of business against Whitecaps. Up next: at Los Angeles on Sunday.
14. Montreal (11)
New England ran the Impact off the field. Up next: at New York Red Bulls on Saturday
15. San Jose (15)
13 draws are second only to the Galaxy. Up next: vs. Kansas City on Saturday.
16. Columbus (18)
Has games in hand but work to do. Up next: vs. New England on Sunday.
17. Vancouver (13)
Seattle loss felt like the end. Up next: vs. Colorado on Saturday.
18. Orlando (16)
Home Crew loss a killer. Up next: vs. New York City FC on Saturday
19. Houston (20)
Spoiler alert. Up next: vs. Portland on Saturday.
20. Chicago (19)
Visits CenturyLink Field next week. Up next: at New York City FC on Friday.
