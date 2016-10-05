The Sounders crack the top five after an incredible run of results --and if that feels high, well, would you want to face this team come playoff time?
|1. Dallas (1)
|Even without Fabian Castillo, the road to MLS Cup runs through Frisco. Next match: vs. Seattle on Oct. 16.
|2. New York Red Bulls (2)
|Thrilling Philly win takes it to the top of the East. Up next: vs. Columbus on Oct. 16.
|3. New York City FC (5)
|Both New York teams could end up with a bye. Up next: at D.C. on Oct. 16.
|4. Colorado (6)
|Dealt a heavy blow to Portland’s fading playoff hopes. Up next: at Houston on Saturday.
|5. Seattle (11)
|After three wins in eight days, a home knockout round match is suddenly within reach. Up next: vs. Houston on Oct. 12.
|6. Toronto (3)
|Home loss to D.C. could prove costly. Up next: at Montreal on Oct. 16.
|7. D.C. (10)
|Like the Sounders, surging down the stretch. Up next: vs. New York City FC on Oct. 16.
|8. Los Angeles (4)
|Reeling from consecutive defeats to fellow contenders. Up next: at Houston on Oct. 16.
|9. Salt Lake (7)
|Might not even host a playoff game. Up next: vs. Kansas City on Oct. 16.
|10. Montreal (14)
|Rallied with a massive win in Orlando. Up next: vs. Toronto on Oct. 16.
|11. Philadelphia (9)
|Despite a hot start, dangerously close to the red line. Up next: vs. Orlando on Oct. 16.
|12. Kansas City (8)
|Has the look of a one-and-done. Up next: at Salt Lake on Oct. 16.
|13. New England (15)
|Fighting hard to play its way in. Up next: at Chicago on Oct. 16.
|14. Columbus (13)
|Going down swinging. Up next: at Chicago on Oct. 13.
|15. Portland (12)
|Defending champs unlikely to defend their crown. Up next: vs. Colorado on Oct. 16.
|16. San Jose (19)
|Did Seattle a favor by tripping up Salt Lake. Up next: at Colorado on Oct. 13.
|17. Houston (16)
|Looking ahead to 2017. Up next: vs. Colorado on Saturday.
|18. Orlando (18)
|Impact match felt like a last shot. Up next: at Philadelphia on Oct. 16.
|19. Vancouver (17)
|Officially eliminated with Sounders loss. Up next: at San Jose on Oct. 16.
|20. Chicago (20)
|Playing out the string. Up next: vs. Columbus on Oct. 13.
