1. Dallas (1)

Even without Fabian Castillo, the road to MLS Cup runs through Frisco. Next match: vs. Seattle on Oct. 16.

2. New York Red Bulls (2)

Thrilling Philly win takes it to the top of the East. Up next: vs. Columbus on Oct. 16.

3. New York City FC (5)

Both New York teams could end up with a bye. Up next: at D.C. on Oct. 16.

4. Colorado (6)

Dealt a heavy blow to Portland’s fading playoff hopes. Up next: at Houston on Saturday.

5. Seattle (11)

After three wins in eight days, a home knockout round match is suddenly within reach. Up next: vs. Houston on Oct. 12.

6. Toronto (3)

Home loss to D.C. could prove costly. Up next: at Montreal on Oct. 16.

7. D.C. (10)

Like the Sounders, surging down the stretch. Up next: vs. New York City FC on Oct. 16.

8. Los Angeles (4)

Reeling from consecutive defeats to fellow contenders. Up next: at Houston on Oct. 16.

9. Salt Lake (7)

Might not even host a playoff game. Up next: vs. Kansas City on Oct. 16.

10. Montreal (14)

Rallied with a massive win in Orlando. Up next: vs. Toronto on Oct. 16.

11. Philadelphia (9)

Despite a hot start, dangerously close to the red line. Up next: vs. Orlando on Oct. 16.

12. Kansas City (8)

Has the look of a one-and-done. Up next: at Salt Lake on Oct. 16.

13. New England (15)

Fighting hard to play its way in. Up next: at Chicago on Oct. 16.

14. Columbus (13)

Going down swinging. Up next: at Chicago on Oct. 13.

15. Portland (12)

Defending champs unlikely to defend their crown. Up next: vs. Colorado on Oct. 16.

16. San Jose (19)

Did Seattle a favor by tripping up Salt Lake. Up next: at Colorado on Oct. 13.

17. Houston (16)

Looking ahead to 2017. Up next: vs. Colorado on Saturday.

18. Orlando (18)

Impact match felt like a last shot. Up next: at Philadelphia on Oct. 16.

19. Vancouver (17)

Officially eliminated with Sounders loss. Up next: at San Jose on Oct. 16.

20. Chicago (20)