1. New York Red Bulls (2)

Has all but locked up the top seed in the East. Next match: at Philadelphia on Sunday.

2. Dallas (1)

Mauro Diaz injury a huge blow to MLS Cup hopes. Up next: at Los Angeles on Sunday.

3. Colorado (4)

With Diaz out, might now be the Western Conference frontrunner. Up next: vs. Houston on Sunday.

4. Toronto (6)

Duking it out with NYCFC for a precious first-round bye. Up next: vs. Chicago on Sunday.

5. New York City FC (3)

Let an opportunity slip against D.C. United. Up next: vs. Columbus on Sunday.

6. D.C. (7)

Now the hottest team in the league after Seattle’s recent stumbles. Up next: at Orlando on Sunday.

7. Los Angeles (8)

Locked up the three seed but looks shaky. Up next: vs. Dallas on Sunday.

8. Salt Lake (9)

Winless in six but only needs a draw in CenturyLink finale. Up next: at Seattle on Sunday.

9. Seattle (5)

Was 11 minutes plus stoppage time from a playoff berth. Up next: vs. Salt Lake on Sunday.

10. Kansas City (12)

Should be able to beat San Jose at home. Up next: vs. San Jose on Sunday.

11. Portland (15)

Controls its own destiny ahead of Vancouver trip. Up next: at Vancouver on Sunday.

12. Montreal (10)

Didier Drogba drama casting a pall over postseason qualification. Up next: at New England on Sunday.

13. Philadelphia (11)

Backing into playoffs after choke job at home. Up next: vs. New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

14. New England (13)

Speaking of which, all Revs had to do was beat Chicago. Up next: vs. Montreal on Sunday.

15. Orlando (18)

Philly upset showed fighting spirit. Up next: vs. D.C. on Sunday.

16. Houston (17)

Relishing spoiler role. Up next: at Colorado on Sunday.

17. Columbus (14)

Down and out. Up next: at New York City FC on Sunday.

18. San Jose (16)

Better luck next year. Up next: at Kansas City on Sunday.

19. Vancouver (19)

Could trip up southern Cascadia rivals. Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday.

20. Chicago (20)