Where do the Sounders stack up ahead of their must-win finale against Real Salt Lake on Sunday at CenturyLink Field? Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
|1. New York Red Bulls (2)
|Has all but locked up the top seed in the East. Next match: at Philadelphia on Sunday.
|2. Dallas (1)
|Mauro Diaz injury a huge blow to MLS Cup hopes. Up next: at Los Angeles on Sunday.
|3. Colorado (4)
|With Diaz out, might now be the Western Conference frontrunner. Up next: vs. Houston on Sunday.
|4. Toronto (6)
|Duking it out with NYCFC for a precious first-round bye. Up next: vs. Chicago on Sunday.
|5. New York City FC (3)
|Let an opportunity slip against D.C. United. Up next: vs. Columbus on Sunday.
|6. D.C. (7)
|Now the hottest team in the league after Seattle’s recent stumbles. Up next: at Orlando on Sunday.
|7. Los Angeles (8)
|Locked up the three seed but looks shaky. Up next: vs. Dallas on Sunday.
|8. Salt Lake (9)
|Winless in six but only needs a draw in CenturyLink finale. Up next: at Seattle on Sunday.
|9. Seattle (5)
|Was 11 minutes plus stoppage time from a playoff berth. Up next: vs. Salt Lake on Sunday.
|10. Kansas City (12)
|Should be able to beat San Jose at home. Up next: vs. San Jose on Sunday.
|11. Portland (15)
|Controls its own destiny ahead of Vancouver trip. Up next: at Vancouver on Sunday.
|12. Montreal (10)
|Didier Drogba drama casting a pall over postseason qualification. Up next: at New England on Sunday.
|13. Philadelphia (11)
|Backing into playoffs after choke job at home. Up next: vs. New York Red Bulls on Sunday.
|14. New England (13)
|Speaking of which, all Revs had to do was beat Chicago. Up next: vs. Montreal on Sunday.
|15. Orlando (18)
|Philly upset showed fighting spirit. Up next: vs. D.C. on Sunday.
|16. Houston (17)
|Relishing spoiler role. Up next: at Colorado on Sunday.
|17. Columbus (14)
|Down and out. Up next: at New York City FC on Sunday.
|18. San Jose (16)
|Better luck next year. Up next: at Kansas City on Sunday.
|19. Vancouver (19)
|Could trip up southern Cascadia rivals. Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday.
|20. Chicago (20)
|It’ll always have that New England win. Up next: at Toronto on Sunday.
