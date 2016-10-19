Where do the Sounders stack up ahead of their must-win finale against Real Salt Lake?

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Where do the Sounders stack up ahead of their must-win finale against Real Salt Lake on Sunday at CenturyLink Field? Last week’s ranking in parentheses. 

1. New York Red Bulls (2) 
Has all but locked up the top seed in the East. Next match: at Philadelphia on Sunday.
2. Dallas (1)
Mauro Diaz injury a huge blow to MLS Cup hopes. Up next: at Los Angeles on Sunday.
3. Colorado (4)
With Diaz out, might now be the Western Conference frontrunner. Up next: vs. Houston on Sunday.
4. Toronto (6)
Duking it out with NYCFC for a precious first-round bye. Up next: vs. Chicago on Sunday.
5. New York City FC (3)
Let an opportunity slip against D.C. United. Up next: vs. Columbus on Sunday.
6. D.C. (7)
Now the hottest team in the league after Seattle’s recent stumbles. Up next: at Orlando on Sunday.
7. Los Angeles (8)
Locked up the three seed but looks shaky. Up next: vs. Dallas on Sunday.
8. Salt Lake (9)
Winless in six but only needs a draw in CenturyLink finale. Up next: at Seattle on Sunday.
9. Seattle (5)
Was 11 minutes plus stoppage time from a playoff berth. Up next: vs. Salt Lake on Sunday.
10. Kansas City (12)
Should be able to beat San Jose at home. Up next: vs. San Jose on Sunday.
11. Portland (15)
Controls its own destiny ahead of Vancouver trip. Up next: at Vancouver on Sunday.
12. Montreal (10)
Didier Drogba drama casting a pall over postseason qualification. Up next: at New England on Sunday.
13. Philadelphia (11)
Backing into playoffs after choke job at home. Up next: vs. New York Red Bulls on Sunday.
14. New England (13)
Speaking of which, all Revs had to do was beat Chicago. Up next: vs. Montreal on Sunday.
15. Orlando (18)
Philly upset showed fighting spirit. Up next: vs. D.C. on Sunday.
16. Houston (17)
Relishing spoiler role. Up next: at Colorado on Sunday.
17. Columbus (14)
Down and out. Up next: at New York City FC on Sunday.
18. San Jose (16)
Better luck next year. Up next: at Kansas City on Sunday.
19. Vancouver (19)
Could trip up southern Cascadia rivals. Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday.
20. Chicago (20)
It’ll always have that New England win. Up next: at Toronto on Sunday.
Matt Pentz: 206-464-3184 or mpentz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mattpentz. Matt Pentz covers Sounders FC, Reign FC, MLS and world soccer for The Seattle Times throughout the year.