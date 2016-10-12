1. New York Red Bulls (51 points)

As balanced as any team in the league, as evidenced by a plus-14 goal-differential. Commitment to a defined identity helps, too.

2. Colorado (54)

If defense truly does win championships, the solid-and-unremarkable Rapids fit the bill.

3. Toronto (51)

Giovinco/Altidore attack pairing is as good a one-two punch as you’ll find in MLS this season.

4. Dallas (56)

Says plenty about the lack of clear-cut a frontrunner that the likely Supporters’ Shield winner lost its best player in the middle of the season.

5. Seattle (44)

Storming up the back stretch, the fate of the hottest team in MLS could come down to whether they can earn a home knockout round game.

6. Los Angeles (48)

Has struggled lately, but Bruce Arena and company have earned the postseason benefit of the doubt.

7. New York City FC (51)

NYCFC has defied convention all year long, but skepticism will remain until it proves playoff mettle.

8. Salt Lake (45)

Would make a great story, a proud group of veterans turning back the clock for one last title run.

9. D.C. (43)

Consider DCU a kind of Sounders-lite: Peaking at the right time, but lack of star power could provide a ceiling.

10. Montreal (44)

Though Year 2 of the Didier Drogba era has underwhelmed, on its day the Impact can play with anybody.

11. Kansas City (43)

This group appears to have passed its sell-by date.

12. Portland (41)

Needs some serious help — but home form would be an X factor should it somehow find its way into the conference semis.

13. Philadelphia (42)

Just getting in would be something of a moral victory.

14. New England (39)

Only hope is to keep the pressure on the Union.

15. San Jose (37)

Everybody from here on down is all but eliminated.

16. Columbus (35)

This year has been a huge disappointment for the defending Eastern Conference champs.

17. Orlando (35)

2017 make-or-break for Jason Kreis’ coaching rep.

18. Vancouver (35)

Future looked so rosy after a breakout 2015.

19. Houston (32)

Has at least showed some fight down the stretch.

20. Chicago (27)