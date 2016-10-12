Heading off a bye weekend, it feels useless to stick with the usual format given the lack of movement. So instead, let's take a deeper look at which teams are built to make legitimate runs at MLS Cup.
Heading off a bye weekend in which only Colorado and Houston played, it feels useless to stick with the usual format given the lack of movement. Instead, let’s take a deeper look at which teams are built to make legitimate runs at MLS Cup.
|1. New York Red Bulls (51 points)
|As balanced as any team in the league, as evidenced by a plus-14 goal-differential. Commitment to a defined identity helps, too.
|2. Colorado (54)
|If defense truly does win championships, the solid-and-unremarkable Rapids fit the bill.
|3. Toronto (51)
|Giovinco/Altidore attack pairing is as good a one-two punch as you’ll find in MLS this season.
|4. Dallas (56)
|Says plenty about the lack of clear-cut a frontrunner that the likely Supporters’ Shield winner lost its best player in the middle of the season.
|5. Seattle (44)
|Storming up the back stretch, the fate of the hottest team in MLS could come down to whether they can earn a home knockout round game.
|6. Los Angeles (48)
|Has struggled lately, but Bruce Arena and company have earned the postseason benefit of the doubt.
|7. New York City FC (51)
|NYCFC has defied convention all year long, but skepticism will remain until it proves playoff mettle.
|8. Salt Lake (45)
|Would make a great story, a proud group of veterans turning back the clock for one last title run.
|9. D.C. (43)
|Consider DCU a kind of Sounders-lite: Peaking at the right time, but lack of star power could provide a ceiling.
|10. Montreal (44)
|Though Year 2 of the Didier Drogba era has underwhelmed, on its day the Impact can play with anybody.
|11. Kansas City (43)
|This group appears to have passed its sell-by date.
|12. Portland (41)
|Needs some serious help — but home form would be an X factor should it somehow find its way into the conference semis.
|13. Philadelphia (42)
|Just getting in would be something of a moral victory.
|14. New England (39)
|Only hope is to keep the pressure on the Union.
|15. San Jose (37)
|Everybody from here on down is all but eliminated.
|16. Columbus (35)
|This year has been a huge disappointment for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
|17. Orlando (35)
|2017 make-or-break for Jason Kreis’ coaching rep.
|18. Vancouver (35)
|Future looked so rosy after a breakout 2015.
|19. Houston (32)
|Has at least showed some fight down the stretch.
|20. Chicago (27)
|Another lost season in Bridgeview.
