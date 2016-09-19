Donovan scored just seconds into his substitute appearance at Kansas City on Sunday -- and the Sounders are up next on L.A.'s schedule.

Landon Donovan returned to Major League Soccer a week-and-a-half ago, but not really, not entirely.

Playing for the Galaxy against Orlando City that weekend at the StubHub Center, the USMNT’s all-time leading scorer showed the wear of his year-and-a-half-long don’t-call-it-a-sabbatical. Donovan’s touch was heavy, his instincts a step slow. Maybe his decision to come out of retirement wasn’t such a good idea. Maybe it still isn’t.

But on Sunday at Sporting Kansas City, Donovan certainly had the look of man with enough still in the tank to at the very least influence this year’s MLS playoff push.

The 34-year-old scored the game-tying goal just seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute at Children’s Mercy Park. His strike lifted Los Angeles into second place in the Western Conference while dropping Kansas City closer to the red cutoff line, and he looked lively throughout his 16-minute cameo.

Donovan’s goal provided a statement of intent ahead of the latest must-not-lose on the Sounders’ schedule: A nationally televised visit to the StubHub Center on Sunday afternoon in Carson.

“Today was just revisiting our match, but I obviously saw the highlights,” interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said after Monday’s practice. “I will dissect that game in detail. For Landon to come back and score was great. I would’ve wished have scored one more to push Kansas City closer to us. It was a good performance for Landon. That’s what they brought him in for.”

– Just when it looked as though the Eastern Conference playoff picture was clearing up, last weekend happened.

Montreal got blasted at home by New England, a result that lifts the Revs into sixth place just weeks after most had written them off. Orlando also got run off its home field and dropped valuable ground in the postseason hunt, losing 4-1 to Crew team playing for little but pride at this point.

There’s more order at the top. First-place Toronto and the second-place Red Bulls played out an entertaining 3-3 draw, while New York City FC tied Dallas at home to keep pace in third.

Seeding is starting to solidify in the East, but the fight to get in just got a whole lot more interesting.

– Results elsewhere were unkind to the Sounders. The SKC-Galaxy draw wasn’t exactly the worst-case scenario, Kansas City dropping home points to fall within five of a Sounders team with two games in hand. Portland, though, is increasingly looking like a playoff team after another key home win.

The fifth-place Timbers aren’t out of the woods yet. They’ve yet to pick up a road win this season — a feat even the Fire have managed at some point this year — and three of their last four games are away from Providence Park.

But a six-point gap between Cascadian rivals might mean that Seattle’s more realistic goal is catching Kansas City.

– Goal of the week: Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC.

Altidore’s romp through the second half of the season continued unabated with two goals that singlehandedly turned around a 3-1 deficit against the Red Bulls. His first strike was the more aesthetically pleasing, a free kick bent into the top corner of the net that inspired the comeback.

– Games to watch in the coming week: Philadelphia at Toronto (Saturday at 2 p.m. PST on MLS Live), Portland at Houston (Saturday at 6 p.m. on MLS Live), Dallas at Salt Lake (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on MLS Live), Kansas City at San Jose (Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on MLS Live).

– Updated standings:

Eastern Conference

Points Overall Home Away # Club PTS PPG GP W L T GF GA GD W-L-T W-L-T 1 Toronto FC 47 1.62 29 13 8 8 44 32 12 7-2-4 6-6-4 2 New York Red Bulls 45 1.5 30 12 9 9 52 40 12 10-2-2 2-7-7 3 New York City FC 45 1.5 30 12 9 9 51 52 -1 6-3-6 6-6-3 4 Philadelphia Union 41 1.37 30 11 11 8 49 47 2 8-3-4 3-8-4 5 Montreal Impact 38 1.31 29 9 9 11 43 46 -3 6-5-4 3-4-7 6 New England Revolution 36 1.2 30 9 12 9 37 49 -12 7-4-4 2-8-5 7 D.C. United 34 1.17 29 7 9 13 39 40 -1 6-4-4 1-5-9 8 Orlando City SC 34 1.17 29 7 9 13 48 53 -5 5-3-7 2-6-6 9 Columbus Crew SC 29 1.04 28 6 11 11 40 46 -6 4-3-8 2-8-3 10 Chicago Fire 27 0.96 28 6 13 9 35 44 -9 5-3-7 1-10-2

Western Conference