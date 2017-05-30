Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer will be juggling plenty of faces and likely alignments against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday due to national team callups for Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, an injury to Will Bruin and lingering health questions on the back line

Two games into their biggest winning streak of the season, the Sounders face arguably their toughest task yet in what’s already been a challenging 2017 thus far.

The Sounders are in Ohio to play the Columbus Crew on Wednesday without the services of Jordan Morris or Clint Dempsey, both of whom have been called into duty by the U.S. Men’s National Team. With forward Will Bruin also out due to a dislocated elbow, the Sounders are looking very thin up top.

They are also staring at a number of health issues on their back line, meaning the lineup and formation coach Brian Schmetzer runs out there could require plenty of improvisation.

“We’re trying to fill two very big holes in Dempsey and Jordan (Morris),’’ Schmetzer said by phone Tuesday from Columbus after the team wrapped up a training session. “And whether it comes through personnel or whether it comes through alignment changes, we’re going to try to come up with a good game plan.’’

Among the big choices for Schmetzer is whether to give Seattle homegrown forward Seyi Adekoya his first Major League Soccer start. Adekoya seems like an automatic add-on, given the team has little else to go with – but he isn’t a typical up-top goal-scorer.

In 13 minutes played in his lone game this season against Sporting Kansas City as well as previous exhibitions and practice drills, Adekoya has typically been flanked out wide instead of as a lone striker up high. That’s likely what Schmetzer was referring to when he discussed potential “alignment changes’’ – especially given that Adekoya isn’t 90-minutes game strong at the MLS level and would have to be subbed out even if he does start.

The Sounders also have the option of moving left back Joevin Jones up one rung to help Harry Shipp, Nicolas Lodeiro and Alvaro Fernandez with the midfield attack. But there are some lingering question marks on the defensive health side that might give the Sounders pause with moving Jones anyplace.

While Roman Torres made the trip, he is unlikely to start and it’s uncertain how long he’d last in a game at this stage due to recent inactivity. Chad Marshall earned MLS Team of the Week honors with a strong two-way game against Portland, but he’s been banged up early and is coming off a very physical Timbers contest on only a few days’ rest.

Right back Brad Evans pushed things a bit further than expected against Portland, but it was still only his first start and he’s another candidate for early substitution out.

Given all that, the number of minutes Schmetzer might be able to count on from any lineup or formation he puts out there is up in the air. Beyond Plan B, he could be forced to go with Plan C, or even D as the game progresses.

“We’re going to have to be fluid and creative in our substitution patterns based on how the game is going,’’ Schmetzer said.

The Sounders , now 4-5-4, have already been challenged to score at the best of times this season. Even with consecutive 1-0 victories at home, they’ve gone five consecutive games without scoring multiple goals and have done so only four times in 13 matches thus far.

On the positive side, the Sounders haven’t given up a goal in consecutive matches. Given all that’s going on, the team’s been shot in this one might be going the conservative route and trying to hold a 6-7-1 Columbus side off the scoreboard rather than seeking too much offense.

Midfielder Shipp said it definitely complicates matters having Dempsey and Morris pulled from a starting attack that’s struggled to find scoring consistency. But he added that the remaining squad is pretty upbeat after “a big six points for us’’ the past two matches and knows it will have to dig deep.

“It’s already tough playing on the weekend and then playing midweek with all the traveling,’’ he said. “I think for us, we’ve got guys that can step in and play for the missing guys. We’ve got guys that are excited for opportunities whether they’re starting or coming off the bench.

“Hopefully, some fresh faces will be able to make an impact.’’