Seattle Sounders FC won its first MLS Cup championship on Saturday in a penalty-kick shootout with Toronto. Follow us during the victory march and rally in Seattle on Tuesday.

Here’s what’s happening:

Seattle Sounders FC defeated Toronto FC in dramatic fashion on Saturday, winning the first MLS Cup in team history.

To celebrate, the team will hold a march and rally Tuesday. The march begins at 11 a.m. at Westlake Park and ends at the Seattle Center with a rally.

The Seattle Times has several reporters and photographers on the ground. Follow us live.

Update, 8:25 a.m.:

Fans will have a chance to celebrate their MLS champion Sounders in Seattle today, as a victory march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Westlake Park at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street. Sounders FC players and coaches will then travel via Emerald City Trolleys north along Fourth Avenue, turning right on Cedar Street to continue north on Fifth Avenue before heading west at Thomas Street and onto Seattle Center grounds.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team as it works its way to the site of the hour-long rally, expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. on the Fisher Lawn and fountain mall at Seattle Center near Memorial Stadium, where the club began playing its games in 1974 in the North American Soccer League.

Between 3,000 and 10,000 people are expected to attend the parade and march, and between 10,000 and 20,000 people are expected at the rally. The Seattle Department of Transportation says travelers in downtown Seattle should expect significant delays.

Here’s a map of the route: