Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Follow along live as the Sounders face off with Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference knockout round on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field. Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m.
Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Follow along live as the Sounders face off with Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference knockout round on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field. Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.