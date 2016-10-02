Follow along live as the Sounders look to tighten their grip on a Western Conference playoff spot and stay alive in the Cascadia Cup race.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Follow along live as the Sounders look to tighten their grip on a Western Conference playoff spot and stay alive in the Cascadia Cup race against the Whitecaps on Sunday evening at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

Matt Pentz: 206-464-3184 or mpentz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mattpentz. Matt Pentz covers Sounders FC, Reign FC, MLS and world soccer for The Seattle Times throughout the year.