COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Follow along live as the Sounders look to clinch their first MLS Cup berth at the expense of the Rapids on Sunday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Seattle needs either a win or tie to ensure advancement.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

· Lineups and notes: Andreas Ivanschitz starts for Sounders with both Erik Friberg, Brad Evans out