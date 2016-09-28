Follow along live as the Sounders seek the win that would lift them into the playoff spots for the first time all season on Wednesday night against the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field.
Follow along live as the Sounders seek the win that would lift them into the playoff spots for the first time all season on Wednesday night against the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.