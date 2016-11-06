Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
FRISCO, Texas — Follow along live as the Sounders take their 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Western Conference semifinal series against FC Dallas on Sunday night at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.