The 36-year-old center back gets the nod over Torres, who is suffering from hamstring tightness.

Here are the notable notes for Leg 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Sounders and FC Dallas on Sunday night at CenturyLink Field:

Ricardo Salazar is the match referee, Chris Strickland and Danny Thornberry are his assistants and Fotis Bazakos is the fourth official.

This is the third straight postseason in which these teams have met in this exact round. Seattle won in 2014 via the away-goals tiebreaker — which is still in effect, should the score stay level through next Sunday’s second leg in Frisco — and Dallas triumphed last year on penalties.

Yellow cards picked up in the knockout round carry over, meaning Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso will miss Leg 2 should he get carded tonight.

Dallas is still alive for the first-ever Supporters’ Shield, U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup triple of trophies won in the same season. That 2014 Sounders squad came closest, winning the first two but falling to eventual champion Los Angeles in the conference finals.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with 36-year-old center back Zach Scott starting in place of injured defender Roman Torres (hamstring tightness) and with Brad Evans still on the bench:

Sounders starting XI: Frei; Mears, Marshall, Scott, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Lodeiro, Friberg, Morris; Valdez. Sounders bench: Miller, Alfaro, Fisher, Farfan, Evans, Kovar, Gomez.

FC Dallas starting XI: Seitz; Harris, Zimmerman, Hedges, Figueroa, Hollingshead; Acosta, Ulloa, Gruezo; Barrios, Urruti. FCD bench: Gonzalez, David, Paparatto, Ortiz, Rosales, Akindele, Ruiz.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.