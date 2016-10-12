The rookie defender will make his first MLS start -- and first appearance since July -- as Seattle looks to lock up a playoff berth.

Here are the notable notes for Wednesday night’s match between the Sounders and Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field:

Drew Fischer is the referee, Jeremy Hanson and Cameron Blanchard are his assistants and Allen Chapman is the fourth official.

Seattle (13-13-5) can clinch a playoff berth highly unlikely as recently as August with a win. Three points would take Seattle six points clear of seventh-place Portland and lock up the total-win tiebreaker over their Cascadian rivals. Houston (7-13-11) has already been eliminated.

The Sounders have lost just one of 11 games since interim coach Brian Schmetzer took over from Sigi Schmid and the club signed Nicolas Lodeiro as a Designed Player. They’ve won four in a row.

Sounders defender Brad Evans is suspended for Wednesday’s match thanks to the red card he was shown in Vancouver last time out. Osvaldo Alonso will pick up a one-match ban with his next yellow card.

Outside backs Joevin Jones and Oniel Fisher are both still away on international duty. Dylan Remick is out with a concussion.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with Sounders rookie Tony Alfaro making his first career MLS start at left back:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Torres, Marshall, Alfaro; Alonso, Roldan; Gomez, Lodeiro, Ivanschitz; Morris. Sounders bench: Miller, Scott, Sturgis, Friberg, Kovar, Valdez, Anderson.

Dynamo starting XI v Seattle: Willis; Williams, Horst, K. Brown, Beasley; Warner; Wenger, Alexander, Clark, Escalante; Bruin. Dynamo bench: C. Brown, Anibaba, Rodríguez, Arboleda, B. García, Maidana, Manotas.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised locally on JOEtv.