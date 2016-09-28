Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer named an unchanged squad in the middle of his team's stretch of three games in eight days.

Here are the notable notes for Wednesday night’s match between the Sounders and Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field:

Hilario Grajeda is the referee, Eduardo Mariscal and Jonathan Johnson are his assistants and Baboucarr Jallow is the fourth official.

This is the second of Seattle’s three matches in eight days and the middle section of Chicago’s three road matches in eight days. So yeah, this one might be a bit gristly.

The Sounders could end the night in a playoff spot for the first time all season. They sit three points back of rival Portland with a further game in hand. With a victory on Wednesday night, they will take sixth place courtesy of the total-wins tiebreaker.

Jordan Morris’ 12 goals scored this season are the most by an American rookie in league history and second behind only Orlando’s Cyle Larin (17 in 2015) for rookies in general. Morris’ six game-winners rank first in MLS.

Seattle leads the all-time series between the clubs 6-1-3, with the only loss coming in Bridgeview last season. Chicago (6-14-9) is currently in last place in MLS and is 1-11-2 on the road.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with the Sounders going with the same starting lineup that won 4-2 at Los Angeles last Sunday — despite another key match coming up this weekend in Vancouver:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Marshall, Torres, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Fernandez, Lodeiro, Ivanschitz; Morris. Sounders bench: Miller, Fisher, Scott, Sturgis, Gomez, Valdez, Anderson.

Chicago starting XI v Seattle: Johnson; Kappelhof, Campbell, Meira, Vincent; Cocis, Polster; Alvarez, De Leeuw, Accam; Solignac. Fire bench: McLain, Gehrig, Harrington, Thiam, Stephems, Gooseens, Arshakyan.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST and will be televised on JOEtv and ROOT Sports.