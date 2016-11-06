The Seattle starting XI is the same one that topped Dallas 3-0 in the first leg of the series last weekend at CenturyLink Field

FRISCO, Texas — Here are the notable notes for the second leg of the Sounders-FC Dallas series on Sunday night at Toyota Stadium:

The referee is Hilario Grajeda, Jonathan Johnson and Adam Garner are his assistants and Juan Guzman is the fourth official.

Seattle carries over a 3-0 lead from last weekend’s opening game of the series, meaning Dallas must win 3-0 on Sunday night just to force extra time. Should the Sounders score, and thanks to the away-goals tiebreaker, FCD must net five in order to advance.

The winner gets Colorado, which eliminated Los Angeles via a penalty-kick shootout earlier on Sunday. If Seattle wins, as the lower-seeded team, it will host the first leg of that conference final series on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. PST.

Just twice since MLS went to two-game aggregate series have teams faced a deficit of three goals or more after the first leg — both times, it was the Sounders on the wrong side of that scoreline, and neither one was able to climb out of that hole.

With his opener last Sunday at CenturyLink, Sounders forward Nelson Valdez now has three goals in five career MLS playoff games, tying him for the club’s all-time lead.

Should he pick up a yellow card tonight, Seattle midfielder Osvaldo Alonso would miss the first leg of a potential conference final series.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with injured center back Roman Torres not in the Sounders starting lineup but on the bench:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Marshall, Scott, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Lodeiro, Friberg, Morris; Valdez. Sounders subs: Miller, Alfaro, Torres, Fisher, Evans, Kovar, Gomez.

Dallas starting XI v Seattle: Seitz; Figueroa, Hedges, Zimmerman, Harris; Gruezo, Acosta, Barrios, Rosales; Akindele, Urruti. FCD bench: Gonzalez, Paparatto, Ulloa, Hollingshead, Lizarazo, Getterson, Ruiz.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.