The Seattle starting XI is the same one that topped Dallas 3-0 in the first leg of the series last weekend at CenturyLink Field

FRISCO, Texas — Here are the notable notes for the second leg of the Sounders-FC Dallas series on Sunday night at Toyota Stadium:

  • The referee is Hilario Grajeda, Jonathan Johnson and Adam Garner are his assistants and Juan Guzman is the fourth official.
  • Seattle carries over a 3-0 lead from last weekend’s opening game of the series, meaning Dallas must win 3-0 on Sunday night just to force extra time. Should the Sounders score, and thanks to the away-goals tiebreaker, FCD must net five in order to advance.
  • The winner gets Colorado, which eliminated Los Angeles via a penalty-kick shootout earlier on Sunday. If Seattle wins, as the lower-seeded team, it will host the first leg of that conference final series on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. PST.
  • Just twice since MLS went to two-game aggregate series have teams faced a deficit of three goals or more after the first leg — both times, it was the Sounders on the wrong side of that scoreline, and neither one was able to climb out of that hole.
  • With his opener last Sunday at CenturyLink, Sounders forward Nelson Valdez now has three goals in five career MLS playoff games, tying him for the club’s all-time lead.
  • Should he pick up a yellow card tonight, Seattle midfielder Osvaldo Alonso would miss the first leg of a potential conference final series.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with injured center back Roman Torres not in the Sounders starting lineup but on the bench:

  • Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Marshall, Scott, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Lodeiro, Friberg, Morris; Valdez. Sounders subs: Miller, Alfaro, Torres, Fisher, Evans, Kovar, Gomez.
  • Dallas starting XI v Seattle: Seitz; Figueroa, Hedges, Zimmerman, Harris; Gruezo, Acosta, Barrios, Rosales; Akindele, Urruti. FCD bench: Gonzalez, Paparatto, Ulloa, Hollingshead, Lizarazo, Getterson, Ruiz.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

Matt Pentz: 206-464-3184 or mpentz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mattpentz. Matt Pentz covers Sounders FC, Reign FC, MLS and world soccer for The Seattle Times throughout the year.