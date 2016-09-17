Seattle's captain will miss a second straight match while Dempsey, as expected, is also out of the 18.

Here are the notable notes for Saturday afternoon’s rivalry match between the Sounders and Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field:

Jair Marrufo is the referee, Ian Anderson and Corey Rockwell are his assistants and Alejandro Mariscal is the fourth official.

Both teams desperately need a victory to stay within the periphery of the Western Conference playoff picture. Vancouver currently sits four points out of the sixth-and-final postseason berth, with Seattle another two back but with a pair of games in hand.

Barring a dramatic turnaround, the Sounders have been relegated into a spoiler role in the chase for this year’s Cascadia Cup. Vancouver is currently three points behind first-place Portland with two local rivalry matches in hand.

Seattle midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and defender Joevin Jones will be suspended with their next respective yellow cards, as will ‘Caps center back Kendall Waston.

The Sounders are 0-10-2 when trailing at the half this season and 1-11-4 when surrendering the first goal.

Saturday’s match marks the 141st all-time meeting between Seattle and Vancouver dating back to the North American Soccer League. The Sounders hold a 66-51-23 edge, though the Whitecaps lead the MLS series between the clubs 6-5-4.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with Seattle captain Brad Evans missing out for the second straight weekend and Clint Dempsey also out of the 18:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Marshall, Torres, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Fernandez, Lodeiro, Ivanschitz; Morris. Sounders bench: Miller, Fisher, Scott, Friberg, Gomez, Valdez, Anderson.

Vancouver starting XI: Ousted; Smith, Edgar, Waston, Harvey; Bolaños, Laba, Morales, Techera; Mezquida, Hurtado. Whitecaps bench: Tornaghi, Kudo, Jacobson, Parker, Perez, Barnes, Davies.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on JOEtv, Univision-Seattle and ROOT Sports.