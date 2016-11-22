Seattle midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz, who has been out with a knee strain, is on the bench for the first leg of the Western Conference finals.

Here are the notable notes for Tuesday night’s Western Conference finals match between the Sounders and Colorado Rapids at CenturyLink Field:

Chris Penso is the referee, C.J. Morgante and Jeff Muschik are his assistants and Sorin Stoica is the fourth official.

Seattle is seeking its first-ever MLS Cup title game berth, while Colorado has been just once — a championship game it won in 2010. The Rapids are the second-seeded team in the West; the Sounders are the fourth.

The Sounders lead the all-time series between the clubs 13-5-2. Colorado, however, won both regular-season matchups this year. They’ve met just once in the postseason, when Seattle won a 2013 knockout round match.

Keep a close eye on Penso’s pocket tonight. Sounders Osvaldo Alonso, Cristian Roldan and Stefan Frei would all miss the second leg with a yellow card, as would Rapids Dominique Badji, Jared Watts, Jermaine Jones, Shkelzen Gashi and Sam Cronin.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with rookie Sounders forward Jordan Morris having recovered from his hamstring injury in time to start. Also significantly, Rapids playmaker and leading scorer Shkelzen Gashi is starting for Colorado despite suffering an ankle injury against L.A. in the conference semis.

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Lodiero, Friberg, Morris; Valdez. Sounders subs: Miller, Scott, Fisher, Evans, Ivanschitz, Fernandez, Gomez.

Colorado starting XI: MacMath; Burch, Sjoberg, Watts, Miller; Cronin, Jones; Gashi, K. Doyle, Le Toux; Badji. Rapids subs: Azira, Berner, Burling, Hairston, Pappa, Powers, Williams.

Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.