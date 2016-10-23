Here are the notable notes and lineups for Sunday afternoon's regular-season finale between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field.

Here are the notable notes for Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field:

Baldomero Toledo is the referee, Frank Anderson and Joe Fletcher are his assistants and Dave Gantar is the fourth official.

Seattle can ensure its eighth consecutive postseason with a win, while Salt Lake needs only a draw to punch its own postseason ticket. Anything less than victory, and the Sounders leave the door open for Kansas City (playing at home against San Jose) and Portland (which is at Vancouver) to knock them out on the final day with wins.

All 10 of the league’s regular-season finales will kick off simultaneously as part of MLS’ “Decision Day” festivities, so keep one eye on the out-of-town scores. Should Seattle struggle to break the deadlock, and Sporting or the Timbers net early goals elsewhere, Sunday afternoon could get very nervy.

RSL leads the all-time series between the clubs 8-7-4, though Seattle does hold a 6-2-2 edge in matches played at home. In postseason play, Salt Lake triumphed in the 2011 Western Conference semis, while the Sounders returned the favor in the same round a year later.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with Brad Evans starting the game on the Sounders bench:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Alonso, Friberg; Roldan, Lodeiro, Fernandez; Morris. Sounders subs: Miller, Scott, Fisher, Evans, Kovar, Valdez, Gomez.

Salt Lake starting XI: Rimando; Glad, Wingert, Phillips, Schuler; Beckerman, Sunny, Mulholland, Allen; Plata, Garcia. RSL bench: Fernandez, Olave, Martinez, Morales, Movsisyan, Acosta, Stertzer.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on ESPN.