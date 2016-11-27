Per the club, both Friberg (left calf strain) and Evans (left ankle strain) were late injury scratches for the second-and-decisive leg of the Western Conference finals.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Here are the notable notes for the decisive second leg of the MLS Western Conference finals between the Sounders and Rapids on Sunday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park:

Ricardo Salazar is the referee, Ian Anderson and Corey Parker are his assistants and Fotis Bazakos is the fourth official.

Seattle can ensure advancement with a win or tie. Because of the away-goals tiebreaker, the rest of the scenarios get slightly more complicated. Colorado would go through with a 1-0 win, a 2-1 Rapids lead would force extra time and any kind of high-scoring Sounders loss would work for the visitors.

This chart from MLS provides a handy visual on the scenarios outlined above:

A handy visualization of all of the #COLvSEA scenarios today courtesy of MLS https://t.co/ZlP4Er6e4K pic.twitter.com/OoYpN2ala2 — Matt Pentz (@mattpentz) November 27, 2016

The Sounders are seeking their first-ever MLS Cup finals. Colorado has been there twice before: As runners-up in 1997 and champions in 2010.

Rapids midfielder Sam Cronin is suspended for Sunday’s due to yellow-card accumulation and will be replaced by former Sounder Micheal Azira. Yellow cards do reset prior to MLS Cup — red-card suspensions, however, would carry over.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with Andreas Ivanschitz getting the start in the Sounders midfield in the absence of the injured Erik Friberg and Brad Evans.

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Morris, Lodeiro, Ivanschitz; Valdez. Sounders bench: Miller, Scott, Alfaro, Fisher, Kovar, Fernandez, Gomez.

Colorado starting XI: MacMath; Burch, Sjöberg, Watts, Miller; Powers, Azira; Gashi, Jones, Le Toux; Doyle. Badji, Berner, Burling, Calvert, Hairston, Pappa, Williams.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST and will be televised nationally on ESPN.