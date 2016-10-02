The Austrian midfielder was a late scratch from an already absence-riddled Sounders starting lineup with a neck strain. Brad Evans and Aaron Kovar are on the Seattle bench.

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Here are the notable notes for Sunday evening’s match between the Sounders and Whitecaps at BC Place:

Ricardo Salazar is the referee, Frank Anderson and Peter Balciunas are his assistants and Juan Guzman is the fourth official.

The Cascadia Cup cannot be clinched tonight by either side. Portland leads the three-way table between Northwest rivals with nine points from five matches. Seattle is currently in last place with six, and it must win Sunday’s match convincingly and hope the Whitecaps knock off the Timbers in the season finale.

Seattle can tighten its grip on a Western Conference playoff spot. The Sounders are currently tied on points with the Timbers — who lost 1-0 at Colorado on Saturday night — with two games in hand.

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro is out of Sunday’s match with a yellow-card suspension. Teammates Osvaldo Alonso and Joevin Jones in line for similar one-game bans with their next yellows.

Dating back to the North American Soccer League, this is the 142nd all-time meeting between Seattle and Vancouver. Seattle leads the series 67-51-23.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz scratched from an already absence-riddled Sounders starting lineup with a neck strain and Aaron Kovar summoned from Seattle late Saturday evening as a replacement:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Marshall, Torres, Jones; Alonso; Fernandez, Roldan, Friberg, Gomez; Morris. Sounders bench: Miller, Fisher, Scott, Evans, Kovar, Valdez, Anderson.

Vancouver starting XI: Ousted; Smith, Edgar, Parker, Harvey; Laba, Morales; Davies, Bolaños, Barnes; Hurtado. Whitecaps bench: Tornaghi, Kudo, Mezquida, Techera, Jacobson, Pérez, de Jong.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.