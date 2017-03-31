Jordan Morris will start for the Sounders against Atlanta United FC after nursing a bad ankle the past 12 days. The Sounders have a deeper bench than usual with some returning national team players given at least the early game off.

Sounders striker Jordan Morris, who hasn’t played since re-injuring his ankle 12 days ago in the home opener, is back in Friday night’s starting lineup against Atlanta United FC. Expect Morris to be given a short leash, with Will Bruin ready to log extended minutes from a Sounders bench that’s about as deep as you’ll ever see it.

Coach Brian Schmetzer had said Thursday that his returning national team players would all play, either as starters or substitutes. Clint Dempsey is the highest profile of the subs in this one, with defender Roman Torres also not starting. Nicolas Lodeiro is getting the start despite the long flight back from Uruguay earlier this week.

The Atlanta side is also not the high-scoring quartet we’re used to seeing from that attack. Not only is Josef Martinez out more than a month due to injury, but Miguel Almiron is also taking on a sub role after playing for Paraguay in recent World Cup qualifiers. Atlanta still has two of its Big 4 attackers out there in Yamil Asad and Hector Villalba.

In other words, like the exhibition game between these clubs last month in Charleston, SC, this one might not start to get really interesting until the second half when all the subs come in. We’ll see Jordy Delem make his MLS debut at right back, with Oniel Fisher having not practiced with the full squad this week as he recovers from that hamstring injury in the home opener. Fisher is dressed as a substitute.

That leaves Gustav Svensson to resume the center back post in place of Torres.

SOUNDERS (1-1-1)

GK: Frei (24)

RB: Delem (21)

CB: Svensson (4)

CB: Marshall (14)

LB: Jones (33)

CM: Alonso (6) – Captain

CM: Roldan (7)

RM: Fernandez (8)

AM: Lodeiro (10)

LM: Shipp (19)

FW: Morris (13)

SUBSTITUTES:

GK: Miller (1)

D: Torres (29)

D: Alfaro (15)

D: Fisher (91)

M: Wingo (23)

F: Bruin (17)

F: Dempsey (2)