TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Morris’ second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead.

Failing to break through in the first half, the U.S. built a 2-0 lead on goals by Omar Gonzalez in the 53rd minute and Morris in the 64th.

But Martinique, a French overseas department, tied the score on a pair of goals by Kevin Parsemain.

“It’s all about team, all about the three points,” Morris said after the Americans improved to 31-1-4 during the Gold Cup group stage.

Martinique “made it very tough for us,” Morris added. “It was a battle all night.”

The U.S., which opened last weekend with a 1-1 tie against Panama, completes group play Saturday in Cleveland against Nicaragua, which lost to Panama 2-1 earlier Wednesday.

“We’re certainly guilty of making the game a lot more difficult on us than it needed to be,” said U.S. coach Bruce Arena, who thought his team played well.

The Americans improved to 5-0-5 since Arena returned for a second stint as national team coach, replacing Jurgen Klinsmann.

Using a mostly junior-varsity lineup in the tournament, the U.S. leads Group B with four points, ahead of Panama on goal difference. Martinique is third with three, following by Nicaragua with none.

Gonzalez scored his second international goal after Martinique failed to clear a corner kick.

Morris, the Sounders striker, doubled the lead when second-half substitute Alejandro Bedoya passed to Eric Lichaj running down the right flank, Lichaj crossed and Morris redirected the ball in.

After Martinique tied it, Morris got his fourth international goal about 90 seconds later. He passed to Gyasi Zardes, who laid the ball back for the 22-year-old, and Morris scored with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan made his U.S. debut.

Atlanta leads MLS in attendance

Expansion Atlanta United FC leads the MLS in attendance, averaging 46,482 fans per game. The Seattle Sounders (42,628), the longtime league leaders in attendance, are second.

Notes

• Chuck Blazer, the disgraced American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA president Sepp Blatter, has died. He was 72.

• The Los Angeles Galaxy acquired Dutch defender Pele Van Anholt, 26.