Morris is coming back from the USMNT before its friendly against New Zealand and in time for Seattle's match against Houston on Wednesday.

It’s been a good 24 hours or so for the Sounders and the whims of the international window.

On Friday afternoon, it was confirmed that Uruguayan playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro would return from his national team early after picking up a one-game yellow-card suspension on Thursday against Venezuela. And on Saturday morning, it was announced that Jordan Morris is coming back from the USMNT before its friendly against New Zealand and in time for Seattle’s home match against Houston on Wednesday.

“We sent some of our European-based guys back to make sure they stay in a rhythm for the next few weeks, and with Jordan Morris and Chris Wondolowski they have a chance to extend their seasons,” U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann explained in the federation release.

With defender Roman Torres having not even been called up by Panama, the Sounders will have close to their full squad available for selection versus the Dynamo. Joevin Jones is a likely scratch while away with Trinidad and Tobago, and both Oniel Fisher and Damion Lowe are still with Jamaica.

Seattle (13-13-5) can rise into fourth place in the Western Conference with a win against Houston.