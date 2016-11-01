David Villa, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan were named as Most Valuable Player finalists, while Tim Howard was controversially included in the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been named as one of three finalists for Major League Soccer’s Rookie of the Year award, while midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro is on the shortlist for Newcomer of the Year after joining Seattle in July from Boca Juniors.

Morris played in all 34 of the Sounders’ regular-season games this season. The Mercer Island native scored 12 goals, the most ever netted by an American rookie in MLS.

Lodeiro, who tallied eight assists and four assists in 13 MLS appearance, has also been mentioned as a fringe Most Valuable Player candidate for helping inspire Seattle’s midseason turnaround. He didn’t make that list — nor, more surprisingly, did Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco — left out in favor of New York City FC forward David Villa and Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan of the Red Bulls.

Colorado’s Tim Howard, a fellow midseason acquisition, was somewhat controversially included on the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist despite the Rapids’ goals-against-average actually going up after he joined from Everton in July.

“I’m not so sure how those awards actually get voted on,” interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “You could say that Ozzie (Alonso) should be in that awards conversation. Is it the most valuable player to their team or is it overall, league-wide? … Even to be mentioned in that conversation is good for Nico.”

The finalists were voted on by a combination of current MLS players, coaches, front office members and media who regularly cover the league. (If you’re curious, here’s my full ballot).

Seattle defender Chad Marshall is also a finalist for the league’s “Fair Play” award, and the Sounders as a whole are up for that team honor.

Below is the full list of 2016 MLS awards finalists:

Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists

Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls)

David Villa (New York City FC)

Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)

Defender of the Year Finalists

Matt Hedges (FC Dallas)

Axel Sjoberg (Colorado Rapids)

Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy)

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Newcomer of the Year Finalists

For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2016

Ola Kamara (Columbus Crew SC)

Nico Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy)

AT&T Rookie of the Year Finalists

For this award, “rookie” is defined as a player without previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2016

Jack Harrison (New York City FC)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union)

Coach of the Year Finalists

Pablo Mastroeni (Colorado Rapids)

Oscar Pareja (FC Dallas)

Patrick Vieira (New York City FC)

Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the 2016 regular season

Frank Lampard (New York City FC)

Kevin Molino (Orlando City SC)

Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year, presented by Advocare, Finalists

Matt Lampson (Chicago Fire)

Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

MLS Fair Play Finalists – Individual

Selected by MLS based on objective criteria such as fouls committed, cards received, games and minutes played, as well as subjective evaluation of sportsmanlike behavior.

Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC)

Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union)

Chris Tierney (New England Revolution)

MLS Fair Play Finalists – Team

Selected by MLS based on objective criteria such as fewest fouls committed, cards received, and on subjective evaluation of sportsmanlike behavior.

Columbus Crew SC

Seattle Sounders FC

Toronto FC

Referee of the Year Finalists

Alan Kelly

Jair Marrufo

Baldomero Toledo

Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists

Frank Anderson

Ian Anderson

Eric Boria

Awards Announcements Schedule:

Schedule subject to change

November 3: MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year, presented by Advocare

November 4: MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year; Fair Play Award – Individual and Team

November 10: AT&T Rookie of the Year

November 11: MLS Defender of the Year; AT&T Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year

November 16: MLS Comeback Player of the Year

November 17: Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year

November 21: Newcomer of the Year

November 29: MLS Coach of the Year

December 6: Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

TBD: MLS Best XI