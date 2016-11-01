David Villa, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan were named as Most Valuable Player finalists, while Tim Howard was controversially included in the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist.
Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been named as one of three finalists for Major League Soccer’s Rookie of the Year award, while midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro is on the shortlist for Newcomer of the Year after joining Seattle in July from Boca Juniors.
Morris played in all 34 of the Sounders’ regular-season games this season. The Mercer Island native scored 12 goals, the most ever netted by an American rookie in MLS.
Lodeiro, who tallied eight assists and four assists in 13 MLS appearance, has also been mentioned as a fringe Most Valuable Player candidate for helping inspire Seattle’s midseason turnaround. He didn’t make that list — nor, more surprisingly, did Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco — left out in favor of New York City FC forward David Villa and Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan of the Red Bulls.
Colorado’s Tim Howard, a fellow midseason acquisition, was somewhat controversially included on the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist despite the Rapids’ goals-against-average actually going up after he joined from Everton in July.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
“I’m not so sure how those awards actually get voted on,” interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “You could say that Ozzie (Alonso) should be in that awards conversation. Is it the most valuable player to their team or is it overall, league-wide? … Even to be mentioned in that conversation is good for Nico.”
The finalists were voted on by a combination of current MLS players, coaches, front office members and media who regularly cover the league. (If you’re curious, here’s my full ballot).
Seattle defender Chad Marshall is also a finalist for the league’s “Fair Play” award, and the Sounders as a whole are up for that team honor.
Below is the full list of 2016 MLS awards finalists:
Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists
Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls)
David Villa (New York City FC)
Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)
Defender of the Year Finalists
Matt Hedges (FC Dallas)
Axel Sjoberg (Colorado Rapids)
Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy)
Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists
Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)
Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)
Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)
Newcomer of the Year Finalists
For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2016
Ola Kamara (Columbus Crew SC)
Nico Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC)
Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy)
AT&T Rookie of the Year Finalists
For this award, “rookie” is defined as a player without previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2016
Jack Harrison (New York City FC)
Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)
Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union)
Coach of the Year Finalists
Pablo Mastroeni (Colorado Rapids)
Oscar Pareja (FC Dallas)
Patrick Vieira (New York City FC)
Comeback Player of the Year Finalists
Honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the 2016 regular season
Frank Lampard (New York City FC)
Kevin Molino (Orlando City SC)
Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)
MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year, presented by Advocare, Finalists
Matt Lampson (Chicago Fire)
Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)
Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
MLS Fair Play Finalists – Individual
Selected by MLS based on objective criteria such as fouls committed, cards received, games and minutes played, as well as subjective evaluation of sportsmanlike behavior.
Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC)
Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union)
Chris Tierney (New England Revolution)
MLS Fair Play Finalists – Team
Selected by MLS based on objective criteria such as fewest fouls committed, cards received, and on subjective evaluation of sportsmanlike behavior.
Columbus Crew SC
Seattle Sounders FC
Toronto FC
Referee of the Year Finalists
Alan Kelly
Jair Marrufo
Baldomero Toledo
Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists
Frank Anderson
Ian Anderson
Eric Boria
Awards Announcements Schedule:
Schedule subject to change
November 3: MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year, presented by Advocare
November 4: MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year; Fair Play Award – Individual and Team
November 10: AT&T Rookie of the Year
November 11: MLS Defender of the Year; AT&T Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year
November 16: MLS Comeback Player of the Year
November 17: Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year
November 21: Newcomer of the Year
November 29: MLS Coach of the Year
December 6: Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player
TBD: MLS Best XI
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.