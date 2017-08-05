Jordan Morris gets his first Sounders start since his starring role in a CONCACAF Gold Cup win for the United States, playing out on left wing while Will Bruin is up top at striker
Jordan Morris gets his first start for the Sounders this afternoon in Minnesota since his return from scoring the winning goal for the U.S. at the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. Morris looked strong in a second half role against the Los Angeles Galaxy last week.
He’ll start out on the left wing, leaving Will Bruin another start up top at striker.
The rest of the lineup is as expected with Kelvin Leerdam at right back and Gustav Svensson in the defensive midfield while Osvaldo Alonso continues to recover from his knee injury. The attacking triangle of Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro is the one the Sounders hope to see start clicking soon as they seek to extend their unbreaten streak to seven.
SOUNDERS
GK Stefan Frei
LB Joevin Jones
CB Chad Marshall
CB Roman Torres
RB Kelvin Leerdam
MF Cristian Roldan
MF Gustav Svensson
MF Jordan Morris
MF Clint Dempsey
MF Nicolas Lodeiro
FW Will Bruin
