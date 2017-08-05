Jordan Morris gets his first Sounders start since his starring role in a CONCACAF Gold Cup win for the United States, playing out on left wing while Will Bruin is up top at striker

Jordan Morris gets his first start for the Sounders this afternoon in Minnesota since his return from scoring the winning goal for the U.S. at the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. Morris looked strong in a second half role against the Los Angeles Galaxy last week.

He’ll start out on the left wing, leaving Will Bruin another start up top at striker.

The rest of the lineup is as expected with Kelvin Leerdam at right back and Gustav Svensson in the defensive midfield while Osvaldo Alonso continues to recover from his knee injury. The attacking triangle of Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro is the one the Sounders hope to see start clicking soon as they seek to extend their unbreaten streak to seven.

SOUNDERS

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

CB Chad Marshall

CB Roman Torres

RB Kelvin Leerdam

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Jordan Morris

MF Clint Dempsey

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Will Bruin