Despite a commanding lead in his team's conference semifinal series against FC Dallas, Schmetzer dismissed the notion that he could afford to give his wounded veterans another week to recover.

Roman Torres was again limited in practice on a drizzling Tuesday morning at Starfire Sports, the Sounders’ hulking center back still recovering from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Seattle’s 3-0 win over FC Dallas last Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.

Andreas Ivanschitz has been out since Oct. 12 with a knee sprain, while fellow winger Alvaro Fernandez has also been hobbled for much of the stretch run. Longtime captain Brad Evans hasn’t played a full game since August.

But asked ahead of the second leg of the series on Sunday in Frisco, holding a commanding lead and with a bye weekend waiting on the other side before a potential conference finals game, interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer dismissed the notion that he could afford to give his wounded veterans another week to recover.

“We’re pushing for (Roman), Andreas, Flaco, everybody that we can,” Schmetzer said. “All hands on deck.

“This is still a must-win game. The guys that are healthy and in the starting group, they’re going to play. Zach (Scott) came in and did a great job. Nelson (Valdez) came in and did a great job. Do I have confidence in that? Yes. But the team comes first. … We’re making sure that we’re going to win this game.”

– Should Seattle score on Sunday in Frisco, and thanks to the away-goals tiebreaker, Dallas would need to net at least fiv to advance. Schmetzer, in keeping with a theme established in the immediate aftermath of that thrilling Leg 1 victory, insisted the Sounders aren’t going to sit back and rest on their laurels.

“I showed them some film this morning on some things that I wasn’t quite happy with,” Schmetzer said. “That’s part of our normal routine.

“We’re going to try to win the game. We’ve said that over and over. We’re going to try to win. … We’re not going to sit back and defend for 90 minutes.”

– With three goals in just five career MLS playoff games — and in marked contrast to his one goal in 31 regular-season matches with the Sounders — Nelson Valdez is now tied for the most goals in the club’s playoff history, tying a mark also shared by Osvaldo Alonso, Eddie Johnson and Clint Dempsey.

Valdez has also tallied three more than either of former Sounders Obafemi Martins and Fredy Montero, neither scored in 18 combined MLS postseason games.

“I think his determination throughout the year has finally caught up with him – all the hard work he’s put in, all the training,” Schmetzer said of Valdez. “He’s made the most of his opportunity.”