Bradley was named Monday as the new head coach of Swansea City of the English Premier League, achieving his long-sought goal of becoming the first American to manage in any of the current top five European leagues.

Bob Bradley finally won.

So much about his boundary-testing coaching career has been defined by almosts and not-quites. The veteran coach has caught glimpses of many a mountain top through the years but rarely summited them.

His U.S. men’s national team stunned top-ranked Spain in the semifinals of the 2009 Confederations Cup but lost to Brazil in the final.

That USMNT broke through the group stage at the 2010 World Cup in just about the most dramatic way possible, Landon Donovan scoring the all-important goal deep into stoppage time. The bracket broke the USMNT’s way, too, presenting a manageable route to what would have been a historic Final Four berth – only for Ghana to trip them up in the Round of 16.

Bradley’s Egyptian national team overcame seemingly insurmountable odds to reach the last round of World Cup qualifying one cycle later, only to fall to that same Ghana team in a do-or-die series. His Le Havre team needed to win by at least a six-goal margin on the final day of last season to win promotion to the French first division … and won 5-0.

Following Bradley’s career often felt like one long moral victory, taking heart in the journey even if it rarely ended in ultimate triumph.

Until Monday morning, at least.

That’s when Bradley was named the new head coach of Swansea City of the English Premier League, achieving his long-sought goal of becoming the first American to manage in any of the current top five European leagues.

That it came after the summer in which he’d nearly given up on his quest — when he was given the cold shoulder by a recently promoted Hull City team that was an open dumpster fire behind the scenes – only added another layer of satisfaction to the breakthrough.

Some will paint Bradley’s appointment as a watershed moment for American soccer, which in many ways it is. But more than that, it is a testament to the single-minded determination of a coach who has rarely gone about it the easy way.

A career that began as a part-time coach, part-time graduate student at Ohio University in the early ’80s has included detours and zig-zags that Don Quixote would have been proud of.

Let go by U.S. after a 4-2 loss to rival Mexico in the 2011 Gold Cup final, Bradley could have named his job in MLS. Instead, he headed for North Africa, to a country still roiling from the Egyptian Revolution earlier that same year.

His task to guide Africa’s quadrennial underachievers to their first World Cup since 1990 were complicated further still when the domestic league was cancelled for a year following the Port Said Stadium riot in which 74 fans were killed.

Bradley stayed on. His role, to lean on a tired but accurate cliché, turned into something bigger than soccer. Instead of living in a gated community, he lived in the center of Cairo. He and his wife, Lindsay, led a peaceful march to honor those killed at Port Said.

His team, unbelievably, kept winning. Despite playing most of their tune-up matches on the road and some in empty stadiums, Egypt won all six of its games in the penultimate stage of World Cup qualifying to set up that date with Ghana.

They were so close. A berth in the World Cup finals would have been almost too good to be true – and so it proved. Egypt was routed 6-1 in the first leg, turning its face-saving 2-1 victory in the home game a week later into a footnote.

Bradley was not retained following his team’s elimination. He was hoping to land a gig somewhere at least in the realm of the European big leagues, but the instead found himself in Norway, coaching a traditionally mid-table club called Stabaek.

It was last fall that he and I last spoke, when, in true Bradley fashion, his team had just been eliminated from title contention despite an unlikely push all the way to the wire.

“I always wanted to prove myself in Europe,” Bradley said at the time, shrugging off the notion of a return to MLS, saying that he thinks people were finally sitting up and taking notice.

Bradley moved to Le Havre shortly afterward, a promotion bid that ended one goal short. He was supposedly on Hull City’s shortlist but never got a call.

The hard work is just beginning at Swansea City, of course.

The Swans are out of the EPL’s relegation zone only by virtue of goal differential, and he’ll have to battle the perception that his appointment was pushed through by the club’s new pair of American owners.

In many ways though, Bradley has already won, those years of moral victories at long last giving way to something tangible.