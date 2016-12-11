Sounders announce information on their return from Toronto, where they captured their first MLS Cup on Saturday night.

The Sounders, fresh off winning their first MLS Cup in Toronto, are expected to return to Seattle Sunday afternoon, with fans invited to greet the team.

According to a team release, the Sounder are expected to arrive at approximately 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field’s King County International Terminal. Fans are asked to gather outside the main terminal, where the team will greet the crowd. The team also noted the arrival time is subject to change based on travel delays.

The Sounders defeated Toronto FC on Saturday night to win the MLS Cup final, playing to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes before winning on penalty kicks, 5-4. Roman Torres buried the winning kick, completing a remarkable second-half turnaround by Seattle in which they rallied to secure a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season before defeating Sporting Kansas City, FC Dallas, Colorado and Toronto FC on their way to a championship.

The team will also have a celebration in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. More details to come.

Details on the team’s return from the Sounders’ press release below:

SOUNDERS FC MLS CUP AIRPORT ARRIVAL

WHAT: Media and fan opportunity to greet Sounders FC as the club returns home with MLS Cup

WHEN: Sunday, December 11

3:15 p.m. PT – Approximate team arrival time

WHERE: King County International Terminal at Boeing Field – 7277 Perimeter Road S., Seattle, WA 98108