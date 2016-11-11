Ahead of a World Cup qualifier set against a combustible backdrop, the Sounders forward and son of Mexican immigrants explained the significance of a rivalry that hits close to home.

Few things captured Herculez Gomez’s experience growing up in a multicultural home quite like the United States-Mexico soccer rivalry.

Gomez can still vividly recall the look on his father’s face when Landon Donovan scored the second goal of the USMNT’s upset in the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals, Manuel in stunned silence that his beloved El Tri might actually lose.

His oldest son was in a giddier kind of disbelief. For Herculez, this was the moment when a career goal began to take on tangible form. Donovan was just one month older than he was. Maybe one day that could be him.

In Aug. 2012, Gomez started the U.S.’s first-ever win at Mexico City’s famed Estadio Azteca. Walking out of the tunnel that day before the 1-0 win wearing red, white and blue, the son of Mexican immigrant parents flashed back to that living room of divided allegiances.

“I felt it differently than most,” Gomez said. “I lived it differently than most.”

Gomez has also processed the events of the last 48 hours differently than most of his Sounders teammates. Just three days after the U.S. elected a presidential candidate who has been outspoken about his desire to crack down on Mexican immigration, the two neighboring countries will meet on a soccer field in Columbus, Ohio.

“I hope that the rivalry stays on the field,” Gomez said Thursday by phone from Columbus. “What we have going, both fan bases and both teams, is something that is so intense and so fierce and so great because of what has gone on on the field.

“To bring things outside of football right now – especially with the political climate – would seem really wrong and opportune. I would hope that all fan bases would treat each other with the utmost respect and be able to differentiate or compartmentalize their emotions regardless of their beliefs. What this really is is a 90-minute contest about football and nothing else.”

– This rivalry is obviously very intense, and emotions sometimes boil over on the field. Can it also be a unifying force off of it?

“Absolutely. There was a commercial in Spanish that really hits home. It’s a father and son who don’t talk about anything, and all of a sudden, they watch a soccer game together – the father an El Tri fan and the son an avid U.S. men’s national team fan – they’re both wearing the jerseys and they all of a sudden find common ground in that moment. For a lot of families, it’s the same case. The parents are El Tri fans but (the children) grew up in the States and are U.S. fans. For them, it’s a bonding moment. For them, it is very special. It’s a rivalry on the field, but off the field, for them, it’s something truly special. It’s what they live. It’s what they represent with their cultural background, having two different cultures under one roof.”

Pineda: 'What happened Tuesday was huge for everybody' Former Sounders midfielder and Mexican international Gonzalo Pineda has been behind the scenes with El Tri through his second career as a Univision commentator. Pineda's recent conversation with star Mexico forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez was an insightful glimpse into the visiting locker room. “What happened Tuesday was huge for everybody," Pineda said Thursday by phone. "I was asking Chicharito in an interview two days ago about it, and he said that he knows that Mexicans are nervous about their future. It’s something that it is huge for them. He said, ‘Yes, we know. We know that this game could be a little bit more than three points. It can be more than a soccer game. It can represent for our people living in the U.S. We want to give them a little bit of support.’ “Soccer can be beautiful because it unifies nations. It unifies relationships. I played alongside enough international people, and they are on my team. That’s the whole idea of soccer. Hopefully, it helps a little. We know, as soccer players, that we are not politicians. But it may help just a little, to make people feel more welcome.”

– Was this the case with you and your father?

“I can’t say that the U.S. men’s national team and El Tri specifically helped shape or form it. But football in general is a driving factor and a huge motivator and bond that we have to this day. The majority of our talks revolve around this sport. It’s a common ground I’ve found with him. Going to Mexico to play and ply my trade down there, I got to see a different world. I got to piece things together, to connect the dots with my father, and find out why he is the way that he is, his personality and the hardships he’s gone through. It helped me understand him. It brought us closer, and that wouldn’t have been possible without the sport.”

– You’ve long been both a proud son of Mexican immigrants and a proud American. Did this election hit close to home in any way?

“It did. I respect everybody’s beliefs, but to me, it was a campaign run on fear. It really hit home after the election just how many people feel so hopeless and scared that they would go to such extremes and really vote in a man who has proven to be not only xenophobic but also misogynistic. They treat it almost as just a character flaw, and that has been really eye-opening to me. I can’t fathom that you would think somebody with those – I don’t even want to call them traits; I don’t even know what to call it – would see that as being an ideal leader for you in this country. He’s a man that now has the nuclear codes.

“Listen, I hope he’s a great president. I really do. I want nothing more for my country than for him to be a great president. But I’m now in a position where … I felt it when I’d go out to other countries or I’d be in Mexico, sometimes they look it you as a big brother that they’re not very fond of. Now, I feel like that wherever you go outside of our country, you’re going to get that sentiment. It’s disheartening, when you know how great this country can be. It really opened your eyes to how divided we are.”

– Given all of that, and given that this will be a sporting event first and foremost, can Friday’s game serve any kind of unifying purpose in the way you alluded earlier?

“That’s the scary thing. It can go either way. I would love for it to be an indication that these two cultures, at a time when we need it most, send the message that we’re one race, the human race. Regardless of how much we hate each other in sport, we’re still brothers living in this world together. The only way we’re going to survive is together. I would love that. History has shown that we’re capable of that. History has also shown that with this kind of thing, sports bring emotions out, and when emotions come out, anything can happen.

“I’m hoping for the best, because I know how good both fan bases are and how good they can be. I also know this has left a lot of people really upset. Regardless of their beliefs, I think everybody should be respectful. Everybody should be, even if only for 90 minutes, hopeful.”